Christmas trees designed to benefit local children, animals

The season of giving is in full swing and local organizations have gotten festive with raising awareness. Christmas trees have popped up around town to benefit children and animals in need.

At Blain’s Farm & Fleet on Route 50 in Bourbonnais, a tree sits at the store’s front entrance to collect donations for the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. Photos of adoptable dogs, cats, rabbits and more serve as the tree’s ornaments, and the back side of the photo lists three needs of each animal.

A donation bin and a table sit behind the tree with a list of KCHF’s requested items to help the organization continue to serve area’s shelter animals. The list includes Friskies or Fancy Feast cat food, paper towels, bleach, clumping litter and litter deodorizer, cat and dog treats and toys, bones (no rawhide), and Farm & Fleet brand dry dog/puppy food and dry cat/kitten food.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the donation bin was filled with requested items. KCHF director Jordan Chapman said that this annual collection makes a “massive difference” in the amount that the organization spends on supplies.

After last year’s collection, the training area at the front of the shelter was full for about a month with items that the organization uses on a regular basis.

“Last year, one of the managers of Farm & Fleet said that about $3,400 worth of supplies were donated,” Chapman said. “So it’s not a small amount by any means.”

<strong>Salvation Army Angel Tree</strong>

Also on Route 50 at Northfield Square Mall hosts The Salvation Army of Kankakee County’s Angel Tree. The tree, located at the south entrance of the mall, is adorned with tags each listing information on a local child in need of items around the holidays. A number of tags have been claimed with about 15 remaining on the tree as of Thanksgiving weekend.

“This year the need for toys is huge as we have about 60 more children signed up than last year,” said Lt. Makayla Parnell, Corps Officer, pastor and executive director of The Salvation Army of Kankakee County. “As of right now, we still need about 200 children adopted and shopped for by Dec. 9.”

The tags include the child’s name, age, clothing sizes and their interests. Additionally, the tags include a “need” and a “wish.” The needs are items such as winter outwear and the wish is a fun item or toy.

According to The Salvation Army of Kankakee County’s website, the Angel Tree comes to fruition by social service agencies and schools referring families to The Salvation Army for help with Christmas. Participants are interviewed to verify that the family is truly in need.

Next, the organization obtains the name of each child or special needs adults in the family and a list of desired Christmas gifts. Verification is made to ensure that the family is not receiving duplicate services from another agency.

Angel tags are printed for each individual and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at area malls and in local companies and organizations.

Donors select Angels, purchase gifts and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag.

Upon their return, the gifts are taken to a Salvation Army Christmas Distribution Center for pickup by the Angel families.

During the seven days prior to Christmas Eve, families pick up their gifts. There also is a tree available at the Bourbonnais Public Library located at 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais.

Local gifts are to be brought to The Salvation Army’s office 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. An Angel Tree with additional tags is available inside the office.

Angels can also be adopted through <a href="http://www.tsamm.org" target="_blank">tsamm.org</a>. For more information, call Lt. Makayla Parnell at 815-933-8421, ext. 1102.