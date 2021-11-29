Winners announced in Watseka Christmas Parade

WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2021 City of Watseka Christmas Parade.

The Best Children's Unit award went to Girl Scout Troop #2529, while Bertrands Horse Ranch claimed Best Walking Unit.

The Best Float went to Iroquois County Historical Society and Genealogy, and the Best Use of Theme went to Watseka Family Festival with "A Storybook Christmas."

The Best Use of Lights went to the Watseka FFA. The Best Decorated Emergency Vehicle went to the Crescent Iroquois Fire Department.