Preliminary tax levies passed by local school boards

It’s that time of year again when school boards pass preliminary tax levies ahead of approving the final figures in December, representing how much funding local schools will be requesting from property taxes for the next school year.

As Kankakee County follows the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, tax increases are limited to the increase in the Consumer Price Index of the previous year or 5 percent, whichever is less. For 2020, the CPI was 1.4 percent.

Districts typically request more than they will receive due to unknown factors in the tax extension process.

A requested increase of 5 percent or higher would mean a truth in taxation hearing is required, though most local districts hold a public hearing regardless for transparency purposes at the same time they pass the levy.

Here’s a rundown of a few of the preliminary tax levies for local school districts.

<strong>Bradley Elementary District 61</strong>

Finance Director Nicole McCarty presented the tentative levy at a Nov. 16 board meeting, and it was approved by the board.

Bradley Elementary District 61 will request $10.8 million in the 2021 tax year, while the expectation is that $10.5 million will be received, an increase of about $220,000 over last year, according to the presentation.

The final levy will be up for vote at the Dec. 9 board meeting.

<strong>Bourbonnais Elementary District 53</strong>

Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, presented the tentative levy at a Nov. 16 board meeting. It was approved by the board.

Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 will request $15,155,168 for the 2021 levy, though $14,811,148 is expected to be received, an increase of $376,686 from last year.

Crawford explained that districts inflate their levy requests in case the county assessor’s estimate of new property is low; since the levy is calculated based on the extension from last year, asking for less will mean less is available in the future.

“We balloon the levy, asking for more than we’ll actually get,” he said. “If you don’t ask for enough, you won’t get enough. It’s easier to ask for more.”

The final levy will be up for vote at the Dec. 14 meeting.

<strong>Kankakee School District 111</strong>

Nicole Terrell-Smith, assistant superintendent of business services, presented the tentative levy at a Nov. 8 board meeting. It was approved by the board.

The total proposed 2021 levy for capped funds is $18,000,000, including $11,360,00 for the education fund and $2,625,000 for operations and maintenance, according to Smith’s presentation.

Actual extensions will be determined by final property value calculations and CPI, she explained.

“With the proposed tax levy, we’re looking at an additional $280,000 in revenues from taxpayers above what the extension was for last year, and that again is capped at that 1.4 percent,” she said.

Final approval will be requested at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307</strong>

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, presented the tentative levy at a Nov. 8 meeting.

The estimated total aggregate amount to be levied is $16,874,000, while about $16,479,000 is expected to be received, according to Hammond’s presentation.

“Kankakee is a tax cap county, meaning we will not get any more taxes besides what we get for an increase in our CPI, which for this year is 1.4 [percent], and any new property,” Hammond said.

The county assessor’s office estimated right around $9 million in new property, a marked increase from past values, he added.

“In the past, we are usually between $3 million and $5 million,” he said. “Because of that, [equalized assessed value] has gone up, and we’re actually in a good environment with our EAV.”

EAV is another figure used to determine how much funding schools will get in property taxes.

The proposed levy will be up for vote at the Dec. 13 meeting.

A look at preliminary tax levies for local school districts:

<strong>Bradley Elementary </strong>

Request: $10.8 million

Expectation: $10.5 million

Increase from last year: $220,000

Final vote date: Dec. 9

<strong>Bourbonnais Elementary </strong>

Request: $15,155,168

Expectation: $14,811,148

Increase from last year: $376,686

Final vote date: Dec. 14

<strong>Kankakee </strong>

Request: $18,000,000

Expectation: Unavailable

Increase from last year: $280,000

Final vote date: Dec. 13

<strong>BBCHS</strong>

Request: $16,874,000

Expectation: $16,479,000

Increase from last year: $293,293

Final vote date: Dec. 13