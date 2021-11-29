Bradley DMV moving to appointments for certain services

BRADLEY — The <strong>Secretary of State’s Department of Motor Vehicles</strong> office in <strong>Bradley</strong> will be following a new directive when it comes to those seeking driver’s examinations.

Beginning Dec. 7, those seeking behind-the-wheel road tests, IDs, and standard identification cards at the DMV facility in Bradley — 111 Village Square Shopping Center — will be required to make an appointment.

Those residents seeking vehicle services such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title will not be required to make an appointment.

This new procedure is being put in place for what the Secretary of State’s office considers larger facilities within central and downstate Illinois and aims to address heavy customer volume.

Letters will be mailed to those who qualify to renew their driver’s license and ID cards online, by phone or by mail.

Many Chicago suburban facilities, including <strong>Joliet,</strong> entered this new DMV format in September.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions regarding gatherings, only a certain number of people have been allowed to enter these facilities at any given time. Long lines have formed outside the facilities, and Bradley’s location is no different.

In addition to Bradley, other locations moving to this appointment system are <strong>Peoria, Rockford, Champaign, Bloomington, Moline, Morris, Bethalto, Belleville, DeKalb, Marion</strong> and <strong>Quincy</strong>.

The hours of service at these facilities will remain the same: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Customers should visit <a href="http://ilsos.gov" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a> to schedule an appointment up to 10 days in advance during this phase of the program. New appointment slots will be available each day at <a href="http://ilsos.gov" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a>.

The Secretary of State’s office is also partnering with the Chicago Lighthouse to provide an appointment hotline, which the public may call at 844-817-4649.

The Secretary of State’s announcement did not include the driver’s license facility in <strong>Watseka</strong>. The news release did note that the list of appointment-requirement facilities could grow to include additional locations.

<strong>Jesse White</strong>, Illinois Secretary of State, noted that senior citizens, military veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all of the designated-appointment facilities.

