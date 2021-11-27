KLASEY: Breathing new life into the Arcade Building

On Friday, Nov. 30, 1928, Harry Topping was probably the happiest man in Kankakee. On that day, the local real estate developer and civic booster opened the doors of his new five-story “combined mercantile and professional building” on the northwest corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street.

Carved in the stone façade above the building’s Schuyler Avenue entrance were the words “Arcade Building” — the name that had identified the building’s predecessor since 1884.

The original Arcade Building, erected by entrepreneur Emory Cobb, was for many years downtown Kankakee’s most prestigious commercial location. Topping’s building would continue that tradition. The cornerstone of the new building displayed the names of both Topping and Cobb. “The Arcade Building was a monument to Mr. Cobb’s foresight and trust in Kankakee and its people,” noted the Kankakee Daily Republican on Nov. 28, 1928.”Mr. Topping has endeavored to carry out the ideal and to perpetuate the Cobb name on the building.”

Cobb’s 1884 Arcade Building was a three-story structure with a 90-foot frontage on Schuyler Avenue and 145 feet on Merchant Street. The building’s distinctive feature was its “arcade” — a broad, high-ceilinged ground-floor passage that ran through the structure from east to west. Shops with large plate-glass windows lined both sides of the arcade.

The east half of the building was devoted to office space for tenants such as First Trust and Savings Bank, Brown’s Business College, the Kankakee Post Office and the Kankakee Public Library. The western half of the structure contained an elegant theater, the Arcade Opera House. In its early years, the opera house actually hosted performances by traveling opera companies. For almost three decades, it was a popular site for traveling theater groups, musical performances, vaudeville acts and local events such as meetings and Kankakee High School plays.

Following Emory Cobb’s death in 1910, his sons decided to replace the Opera House with office space. In 1912, they demolished the western half of the building and erected a new, five-story office structure. Despite the name “Arcade Building” that was still displayed over the Schuyler Avenue entrance, they renamed the structure as the “Cobb Building.”

That name survived for only eight years. In 1920, the Cobb brothers sold the property to Harry Topping for $500,000. Even though he changed the name to the “Topping Building,” the new owner had plans to eventually revert to the Arcade identification. In December 1927, Topping announced that the 1884 building would be demolished and replaced with a five-story building that would offer both store and office space. He declared, “It will be called the Arcade Building. That was the original name when it was erected forty-three years ago by Emory Cobb.”

Like the original, Topping’s new Arcade featured a broad, well-lighted passageway, lined with stores, running the length of the building.

“The wares of the shops are attractively displayed in the beautiful show windows in the lobby. Every store has an outside entrance and a lobby entrance,” reported the Daily Republican. “The smaller mercantile shops on the second floor also have plate glass windows facing the corridors.” Stores and offices on the upper floors of the new building were made easily accessible by “three Otis elevator shafts with bronze doors.”

The proud owner of the building told the Daily Republican, “The Arcade Building stands today, dedicated to the everlasting progressive spirit of Kankakee, marking the way to a greater progress, and...to the development of a new era in this community.”

He planned a two-part event to celebrate the Nov. 30 opening of his building.

“Mr. Topping will tender a banquet in honor of the tenants of the building at 5:30 o’clock in the Hotel Kankakee. ...There will be a short program at the banquet and then the party will adjourn to the Arcade, where an orchestra will furnish music and entertainment in the main lobby,” reported the newspaper.

“The beautiful Arcade Building ... will be formally opened for public inspection on Friday evening at 7:30 o’clock. The public is cordially invited to inspect the edifice from top to bottom and all of the building’s tenants and storekeepers will be in their locations to receive visitors.”

On the day the building opened, five of the nine store spaces on the main floor were occupied. They included Vic Boudreau’s men’s clothing store, the Joubert Drug Shop, the Capper and Jackson barbershop, the Kankakee X-ray clinical laboratory, and the Casey and Morrell newsstand. A number of smaller retail businesses occupied space on the second floor of the new building. The east and west portions of the building, combined, offered 132 office spaces of varying sizes. A newspaper advertisement for the building listed some of the categories of tenants: “...tailor shop, stocks and bonds, grain office, doctors, surgeons, dentists, lawyers, osteopaths, chiropractors, chiropodist, insurance, real estate, collecting agency, medical library and club rooms, utility company — all under one roof.”

The Arcade name continued until 2004, when local businessman Joe Franco purchased, extensively remodeled, and renamed it as Clock Tower Centre. The name referred to a small, landscaped lot across Merchant Street called Clock Tower Plaza. In 2008, Bourbonnais resident Jay Tamblyn bought the building; he retained the Clock Tower Centre name.

Three years after erecting the Arcade Building, Emory Cobb was involved in the opening of another large building in Kankakee, this one on the Kankakee River, just north of what is today Cobb Park. What was this building?

Answer: The elegant Hotel Riverview was opened in 1887 by a partnership involving Cobb and two railroads serving Kankakee. The hotel, located on a large landscaped site bounded by Chicago Avenue, Greenwood Avenue, and Park Place, was designed to draw tourists from the Chicago area. The building burned to the ground in 1897. Cobb was also the founder of Kankakee's trolley system, which began operating in 1891.