Giving Tuesday kicks off charitable season

Daily Journal staff report

After a weekend of shopping till you drop comes an international day of giving called “Giving Tuesday.” Set for the Tuesday after Thanksgiving — falling this year on Nov. 30 — this annual day of giving has been in place since 2012 and has assisted more than 300 communities worldwide with acts of generosity.

The day kicks off the charitable season, and there are a number of ways to give back locally. Local organizations taking part in this national movement this year include the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. The nonprofit will be hosting a Giving Tuesday fundraiser in honor of the organization’s recent 80th anniversary. The goal is to raise $5,000 to benefit United Way programming throughout Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Donors who give $80 or more will receive a “Live United” crewneck sweatshirt. A fundraiser is available on the organization’s Facebook page, @<a href="http://www.facebook.com/localunitedway" target="_blank">localunitedway</a>. Facebook pays all the processing fees, so 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the local United Way.

Other opportunities to give back include the following:

<strong>Fortitude volunteer training</strong>

At 7 p.m. Monday at 240 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee, there will be shelter volunteer training for those wishing to help Fortitude Community Outreach. Fortitude is seeking shelter volunteers throughout the shelter season, which runs through the winter.

For more information, visit <a href="http://www.fortitudecommunityoutreach.org" target="_blank">fortitudecommunityoutreach.org</a>.

<strong>Fill The Bus Toy Drive</strong>

The Dugan family’s annual “Fill the Bus” toy drive will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2054 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Look for the River Valley Metro Bus. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card that will be given to children in the community. For more information, visit bit.ly/dugantoydrive21.

<strong>8th Annual Strings For Food</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, a food drive at King Music at 670 W. Broadway St. in Bradley will exchange a free restring of a six-string electric or acoustic guitar for six non-perishable food items. The food donations will benefit Maternity BVM Parish Food Pantry. For more information, go to kingmusic.com or call 815-935-1115.

<strong>Holiday Toy Drive</strong>

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Kankakee County Community Service Inc. (KCCSI) is partnering for a holiday toy drive at the KCCSI building, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4, they will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for all different age groups. Pickup service is available by calling 815-348-7525.

<strong>Kankakee Jingle Bell Run</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5, the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run will take place at Kankakee Community College. This fun-filled family event allows participants to embrace the spirit of the season by dressing up in their favorite holiday costumes. The cost is $35 per person. Those interested in volunteering can email illinois@arthritis.org. For more information, visit jbr.org/kankakee.

<strong>Ongoing opportunities to give back</strong>

<strong>Holiday Rising Spirit</strong>

Throughout the holidays, send a letter to a veteran to spread some holiday cheer as part of Operation Rising Spirit. The Manteno Veterans’ Home is taking part again this year.

Letters may be mailed to Manteno Veterans’ Home, Attn: Volunteer Services, 1 Veterans’ Drive, Manteno, IL 60950.

<strong>The Salvation Army of Kankakee County</strong>

Throughout the holiday season, the Salvation Army will have red kettles outside of various locations in the county to collect money for those in need. For more information, go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee.

Additionally, the Salvation Army will have Angel Trees that provide gifts to local children in need. Angel Trees are on-site in shopping malls, churches, organizations and corporations. For more information, go to tsamm.org/angeltree.

<strong>I-KAN Angel Trees</strong>

Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education is working on a list of locations for this year’s Angel Trees. The trees allow individuals to provide Christmas gifts to local children in need. Tags adorning tree branches have information for local children in need, including name, age and gender. For more information, visit i-kan.org.

<strong>Salvation Army Annual Coat Drive</strong>

The Village of Bourbonnais will host collection barrels for The Salvation Army of Kankakee’s annual coat drive. Bring new and/or gently used winter coats (no jackets or warmer weather items please) for drop off at either the Administration Building (600 Main St. NW) or Police Department (700 Main St. NW) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

<strong>Shop with a Cop Collection</strong>

The Village of Bourbonnais, Bourbonnais Police Department and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department are collecting donations for Kankakee County’s annual Shop with a Cop event.

In 2020, 82 children from 48 families shopped with 56 officers for gifts for themselves. Each also received hats, gloves and books, as well as a food basket so that they can share a holiday meal with their families.

In the past year, donations to United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties have helped:

• 725 children across Kankakee and Iroquois counties access high-quality early childhood resources

• Provide food assistance to 5,600 local households

• 2,300 individuals in Kankakee and Iroquois counties connect with critical mental health services and care

• Respond to 966 local calls to the 211 crisis response line

Source: United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties