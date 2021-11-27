Finance committee approves $24.2M tax levy

The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee approved the tax year 2021 levy request of $24.2 million — an increase of 2.3 percent — on Wednesday. The levy must next be approved by the full board at its next meeting on Dec. 14.

The $24,233,000 is an increase of 2.3 percent from the tax year 2020 levy of $23,689,533. The biggest fund increase within the levy is the corporate fund of $6,490,000, a 10.3 percent increase from 2020’s $5,881,407.

“We talked about that and the liability insurance or tort fund interaction during the budget time that we were doing that,” Finance Director Steve McCarty said. “So that’s reflective of what we discussed earlier.”

The increase of the levy was also influenced by an estimated EAV growth of 4.75 percent. The EAV is the Equalized Assessed Value of the property in the county.

“That’s higher than it has been, probably going back to [2005-2006] if my memory serves me right,” McCarty said.

Board Chairman Andy Wheeler noted that of the 2.3 percent increase was tied to increased valuation of property in the county.

“Property values go up, people’s homes are worth more, obviously, that impacts the percentage increase,” he said.

How will all that 2.3 percent increase in the tax levy impact county taxpayers?

“That percentage change equals $12.76 [increase] for the county portion [of homeowners’ tax bill], so just to put it in perspective,” McCarty said.

COVID funding

The finance committee also preliminarily approved approximately $55,000 in ARPA funding — COVID-19 relief money — for business and organizations that submitted fund requests. Those will be forwarded for payment after they are approved by the county board on Dec. 14.

Those approved for funding were:

• 3D Wildlife Rescue & Rehab in Kankakee, $1,401 for facility space and supplies

• A Better Cut Lawn Care in Bradley, $5,000 for loss of income

• Kankakee County Coroner, $11,000 for body bags

• Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see in Manteno, $10,000 for loss of income

• D&D Distributors/Off The Wall in St. Anne, $5,000 for rent and payroll

• Dunlap Vision in Bourbonnais, $5,000 for loss of revenue

• Harbor House in Kankakee; $10,000 for training

• McElroy Communications in Manteno, $5,000 for loss of income

• Sunrise Center Inc. of St. Anne, $2,624 for renovations