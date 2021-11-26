Students invited to apply for Conservation Achievement Scholarship

The annual Conservation Achievement Scholarship is now accepting applications from eligible Illinois high school seniors.

The Conservation Achievement Scholarship will award up to four scholarships of $2,000 each to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.

“This scholarship program awards our best and brightest students for their hard work and dedication to conservation stewardship,” said Senate Agriculture Chair Patrick Joyce, D-Essex. “I encourage all eligible high school seniors to take advantage of this opportunity and apply.”

The scholarship funds may be used for tuition, college or university fees, textbooks, or room and board. Funds are mailed directly to the college or university of the successful applicant.

Detailed instructions and the 2022 application form can be accessed through the ICF website, <a href="http://ilconservation.org" target="_blank">ilconservation.org</a>. Applications must be received by the ICF by March 1, 2022.

Questions should be addressed to the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or <a href="mailto:info@ilconservation.org" target="_blank">info@ilconservation.org</a>.