Gallery of Trees returns to Kankakee museum

By Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Gallery of Trees will return to the Kankakee County Museum as it celebrates 43 years of this local holiday tradition. This year, the museum will be filled with more than 30 trees decorated by area nonprofit organizations. Typically, more than 3,000 visitors visit the museum in the month of December.

The Gallery of Trees opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the trees remain on display throughout the entire month of December with the exception of Dec. 24, 25 and 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

There is a suggested donation of $2 per person. Additionally, on Friday, Dec. 17, the museum will remain open until 7 p.m. for the annual hot chocolate and ugly sweater event.

For more information, go to <a href="http://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.