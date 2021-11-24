Small Business Saturday kicks off across county

Small Business Saturday will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 27, and businesses in Kankakee County are ready.

While Black Friday has long taken the shopping spotlight, for the last decade or so, Small Business Saturday — or Shop Small Saturday — has stepped up to the plate. A total of $12.9 billion was spent last year on Small Business Saturday (down from $20 billion in 2019) and a Mint Intuit survey finds that 70 percent of Americans shop small.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed said the main reason for shopping small is to keep money local, with 38 percent saying they want to support their community and local creators. And, when it comes to small businesses and local creators, Kankakee County has no shortage.

You'll find many of those creators at Moon Cookie Gallery, which will be hosting a Small Business Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at its shop located at 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Suite 150, in downtown Kankakee.

“With over 60 various local and regional artists, you’re sure to get your holiday shopping done with our one-stop-shop,” the small business said in an event notice.

The event will feature raffle prizes, goodie bags, and new and festive items available for purchase. The gift shop is filled with original works of art, handmade items, gifts and more all made by local artisans.

The day devoted to all things local will also be celebrated in Bradley.

“Shop Small Saturday is a pre-activity for our Christmas parade, and the theme is Jingle All the Way Down Broadway, so we invited all of the businesses from West and East Broadway to do a window display as a contest,” said Khamseo Nelson, the village’s marketing and community engagement coordinator and deputy clerk.

She said that contest aims to create awareness for businesses on Broadway while encouraging residents to shop small. Keep an eye on the village’s website for a list of participating businesses.

There will be a ballot — which will be available on the village’s website and in the print edition of the Nov. 24 Daily Journal — where shoppers can vote for their favorite window display. The ballots can be deposited in the dropbox at Village Hall, 147 S. Michigan, Bradley. The ballot deadline is Monday, Nov. 29.

Nelson said the winner will be announced at the Christmas parade on Dec. 3, and the winning business will get to make a donation to the charity of its choice.

“We really want to encourage shopping and buying local, especially after the year that we’ve had with shipping delays,” said Nelson.

The village will be getting in on the fun as the lobby will be decorated on Black Friday, the same day that the village’s holiday lights will go on. The snowflakes will go up on the following Monday to kick off the parade week.

<strong>Shop Small Bingo</strong>

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce has developed a Shop Small Bingo game featuring a number of businesses in Kankakee County as a way to encourage support of small businesses.

That bingo card is another item you can find in the Nov. 24 Daily Journal. Shoppers will receive a stamp on their bingo card at each location visited. Each bingo win is a chance to be entered into raffle prizes ranging from $100 to $500 and a grand prize of a Whirlpool Freezer from Frank’s Appliance Center and Sleepsource.

For more information on the chamber’s initiative, see the bingo in the Nov. 24 print edition or visit <a href="http://www.kankakeecountychamber.com/shop-small" target="_blank">kankakeecountychamber.com/shop-small</a>.

The card includes the following deals:

Kankakee Natural Foods: $10 off a $30 purchase

Sweet Street: Buy one small popcorn (caramel, cheese or mix) and get one free

Jimmy Jo’s BBQ: Pulled pork sandwich, small side and a drink for $8.49

Dunlap Vision: Half off a pair of polarized sunglasses

JR’s Chicken: 8 pieces of chicken for $11.99

Superior Embroidery: Custom print for $10; choose from available stock or bring a 100 percent cotton item of your own

Frank’s Appliance Center & Sleepsource: 5 percent off purchase of appliance or mattress

Flower Shoppe Inc.: 15 percent off a fresh evergreen wreath

Kankakee County Museum: 25 percent off one item in the museum store or $25 museum store gift certificate for $20

Razzle Dazzle Doggie Bow-tique: $50 purchase gets $10 Dazzle Dollars

Steam Hollow Brewing Co.: $1 off all beers; $2 off flight of 4

Panozzo Furniture: Free handmade Christmas cross ornament

Nana’s Cakery: 10 percent off a purchase

Broadway Jewelers & RC: Pick A Box: Additional 5-25 percent off all Christmas sale items

Hero City: $3 off single admission or 3-hour pass

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association: $3 off a ticket using promo code: SBS21

Supercuts in Bourbonnais: 25 percent off

The following businesses will be participating in Small Business/Shop Small Saturday:

<strong>Moxie Salon — 411 W. Broadway St., Bradley</strong>

The salon will be hosting a pop-up event.

<strong>Top Notch Knots & Pots — 1260 Larry Power Rd., Bourbonnais</strong>

The art shop will offer $30 off a purchase of $100 or more; half off sitting fee for painting ceramics; and extra point on rewards card.

<strong>Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse — 10300 East 9000 North Rd., Grant Park</strong>

The greenhouse will be hosting a vendor fair featuring over 40 local vendors.

<strong>Sequels Resale Shop — 417 S. Main St., Bourbonnais</strong>

The resale shop will offer 20 percent off the entire store on both Friday and Saturday.

The following businesses are participating in the Village of Bradley's Broadway Business Decorating Contest as part of Shop Small Saturday.

• American Family Insurance/Special Olympics — 352 W. Broadway St.

• Bade Appliance/Local Easter Seals — 541 W. Broadway St.

• Broadway Jewelry/Ronald McDonald House — 953 W. Broadway St.

• Bubbles and Barks/St. Judes — 753 W. Broadway St.

• D. Westphal Jewelers/St. Judes — 407 W. Broadway St.

• Glassworks/St. Judes — 1034 W. Broadway St.

• Great Outdoor Creations/3D Wildlife Rescue — 447 W. Broadway St.

• Mi Casa on Broadway/Border Angels — 801 W. Broadway St.

• Montoya’s Auto Body/Bradley Lions Club — 170 W. Broadway St.

• Moxie Salon/Harbor House — 441 W. Broadway St.