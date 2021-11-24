Shop with a Cop collecting for 2021

The 30th annual Kankakee County Shop with a Cop event returns Sunday, Dec. 12. Hosted by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Police Department and local law enforcement agencies, the program benefits underprivileged children in Kankakee County.

The Bourbonnais Police Department at 700 Main St. NW and Village of Bourbonnais at 600 Main St. NW are accepting financial donations through Monday, Dec. 6. Cash, coins and checks made payable to Bourbonnais FOP Lodge #64 are accepted.

In 2020, contributions helped 82 children between the ages of 6 and 12 receive gifts from 56 officers and volunteers along with holiday food baskets for their 48 families. Additionally, the Bourbonnais Jewel-Osco donated food to each family.

“The Bourbonnais Police Department looks forward to assisting with this event every year,” Deputy Chief of Police David Anderson said in a news release. “We understand this experience has a positive impact on everyone involved, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our generous community. Thank you to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department for hosting Shop with a Cop.”

Because of the community’s support in 2020, the Bourbonnais Police Department and Village of Bourbonnais were able to collect more than $5,000. The village’s “Change for Children” campaign received donations from village employees, residents, businesses and organizations in support of the county-wide program. Participants for Shop with a Cop are selected based upon recommendations from each school district.

To learn more about the Bourbonnais Police Department and its community policing, visit <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/police-department" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/police-department</a>.