Watseka names Little Mr. & Miss Snowflake

WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of the Little Mister & Miss Snowflake Coloring Contest.

Little Miss Snowflake is Journey Harris, 6, of Watseka. She is the daughter of Joseph Harris and Jacey Kiger.

Little Mister Snowflake is Shane Sansone, 5, of Watseka. He is the son of Alyss Miller and Nick Sansone.

The contest was open to area children ages 3 through 7. This year’s winners will ride in the 2021 Christmas Parade with Santa which is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. For more information, contact the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office at 815-432-2416.