Third annual Bradley decor contest opens Dec. 1

BRADLEY — The Village of Bradley’s Third Annual Christmas House Decorating Contest will begin Dec. 1 and will run through Dec. 17.

This contest is open to Bradley residents only, and forms will be available online at <a href="http://www.bradleyil.org" target="_blank">bradleyil.org</a> and at Village Hall, located at 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley, starting Wednesday.

Entries can be emailed to <a href="mailto:parade@bradleyil.org" target="_blank">parade@bradleyil.org</a> or dropped off at Village Hall. All entries must be in by Dec. 17.