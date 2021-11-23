Railroad crossings getting updated

SPRINGFIELD — Four railroad crossings in Kankakee County will receive new automatic flashing light signals and gates, according to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The four crossings are on the Norfolk Southern tracks: State Line Road, Kankakee County Highway 52, Metcalf Road and Kankakee County 4000East Road, the release said.

The total estimated cost for the new devices at all four crossings is $1,453,323 and 95 percent of the funds come from the state’s Grade Crossing Protection Fund.

Norfolk Southern will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the warning devices.

All work is to be completed within 18 months.

“The addition of new automatic warning devices and gates will improve safety at these locations and that is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing,” ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan said.

“The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance.”

