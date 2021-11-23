Park board adopts comprehensive plan

The Bourbonnais Township Park District board approved its comprehensive plan at its monthly meeting Monday at Exploration Station. The plan was completed earlier this year.

By a 4-0 vote, the board unanimously approved the plan completed by the Hitchcock Design Group, of Naperville. Area residents were given the opportunity to give input on programs, parks and facilities through an online survey.

Board members were provided with copies of the 174-page report by Hitchcock Design Group. There was a lot to digest.

“The easiest way to say this is we’re accepting the reports that they’ve given us,” board president Brian Hebert said. “We can always change this plan at the discretion of the board. It at least gives us a foundation of where we want to go.”

Hebert said the input from the community, staff and board makes it a valuable resource.

“It doesn’t mean that we have to go with everything that’s in there,” he said. “We can always change or modify that. It’s even in there that we can modify it. You can modify it because of changes of what’s happening [in the community]. We can’t predict five years down the road or something that happens. It does not mean we have to follow it to the T.”

<strong>Christmas on the Farm</strong>

Cherie Smolkovich, community outreach and marketing director for BTPD, reported that the Christmas on the Farm program is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Perry Farm. The program will offer activities, photos with Santa and carriage rides.

“We have a lot of activities going on, and we’re just trying to push it out every which way we can,” she said. “We’re doing digital, radio, social [media], posters, you name it. We’re just trying to get the word out so if you see people let them know. It’s going to be a lot of fun that day.”

A certain number of tickets, which cost $1 each, are required for each activity or ride. For more information, visit btpd.org.

Smolkovich also reported the Nov. 4 Turkey Trot event was a success with approximately 200 runners participating in either a 5K, 10K or a 2-mile walk.