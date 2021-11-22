Dollar Tree taking over former Dollar General location

Until a few months ago, <strong>Dollar General</strong> had operated a store at 545 S. Washington Ave. in Kankakee for many years.

But residents in need of toothpaste, playing cards, candy, tissues and a wide variety of other products need not worry as a different, but very similar, retailer will be opening at the location in the spring 2022.

<strong>Dollar Tree</strong> has taken over the location and is in the early stages of a $1.5 million renovation of the 16,000-square-foot store and its parking lot.

The retailer is planning for an <strong>April opening</strong>. The store is anticipated to employ two full-time workers as well as a part-time staff of eight.

The owner of the property since 2016 is <strong>AMRE Properties LLC</strong>. The company partners are brothers <strong>Samuel</strong> and <strong>Alexander Tadros</strong>, of <strong>Frankfort</strong>, and are leading the development, noted Kankakee officials.

This Dollar Tree would be at least the third in <strong>Kankakee County</strong>. There is a Dollar Tree along <strong>RiverStone Parkway</strong> in south Kankakee and also a location in the <strong>Bradley Village Square</strong> shopping center along North Street.

Even with the recent closure of the South Washington Avenue Dollar General, three stores remain in Kankakee, with locations at 865 W. Jeffery St., 1700 E. Court St., and 1895 W. Station St.

There are also numerous Dollar General locations throughout the county. There is a Dollar General in nearly every Kankakee County community.

•••

Speaking of neighborhood stores, <strong>CVS Health</strong>, the owner of the <strong>CVS Pharmacy</strong> locations, of which there is one at <strong>225 W. Court St.</strong> in <strong>Kankakee</strong>, has announced it plans to close 900 of its approximate 10,000 stores during the next three years, beginning in the spring of 2022.

The company is planning to close 300 stores in 2022, 300 in 2023 and 300 more in 2024. The locations for the closures have yet to be announced.

The reason for the closures, the company noted, are shifting shopping habits. Shoppers continue to purchase more products online.

The company said it will focus more of its efforts on digital growth and turning its stores into destinations that offer a range of health-care services, from flu shots to diagnostic tests.

Like many other retailers, CVS discovered during the pandemic that customers have accelerated their online shopping behaviors, meaning they have growing comfort levels shopping online.

Here’s hoping the Kankakee store is not part of the company’s 9 percent purge of locations.

The Daily Journal’s Lee Provost writes about local business rumors, comings and goings and other notes of interest. Anyone with information to share should contact Provost at lprovost@daily-journal.com or 815-937-3364.