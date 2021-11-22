Annual lion wreathing, tree lighting on Dec. 2

KANKAKEE — At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, join the City of Kankakee as two local children will be chosen to assist Mayor Chris Curtis in wreathing the lions at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Following the wreathing, the Kankakee High School drum line will lead the crowd in a march to the Train Depot for the city’s tree lighting. The event also will include Santa, cookies and hot chocolate and carols with the KHS choir.

For more information, go to <a href="http://www.citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov</a>.