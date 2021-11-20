Watseka seeks revitalization opportunities

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — A state agency provided information to Watseka that was needed to apply for grants and other funding to help advance the city.

In partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the city is undertaking a planning effort for development. November 2021 saw the kickoff of the Community Revitalization Strategy process in which the public was invited to the first set of community meetings.

The goal of these meetings is to help the city strategize for future planning and investment and identify community needs and goals.

The first meeting — held at Watseka City Hall — shared results from the Community Needs Assessment Survey, the Housing Stock Survey and gave residents an opportunity to share their thoughts.

All of this information will be put into a “plan” document made by IHDA that can be used by the city to create an incentive for developers and grant councils to provide resources to Watseka. IHDA operates as a free service to communities in Illinois.

Meghan Cuneo, IHDA’s revitalization planner, said that in an area like Watseka, it is competitive to get the tax credits to receive the funding and resources for development.

“Do we have the funds to rebuild your downtown? No, but we’re hoping that some developer who does is going to see this incentive to come and actually build your elderly housing or a new downtown multi-use building,” Cuneo said.

While acknowledging the competitiveness of these situations, Cuneo did share that the Community Needs Assessment Survey — which was open throughout the summer to both residents and business owners — was “one of the most successful surveys” and received “the highest response rate” of surveys conducted by IHDA.

A total of 402 respondents anonymously answered the survey, which looked at issues such as housing, the economy and the effects of COVID-19.

After the survey results were presented, the floor was open for attendees to share their thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of their community. Many agreed that community involvement — as evidenced by the local volunteers who helped collect survey and data results — was among the strengths.

<strong>COMMUNITY NEEDS ASSESSMENT</strong>

• Majority felt that COVID-19 has not impacted housing or jobs but showed concern for health and access to necessary amenities.

• Majority felt that housing costs are affordable and majority agreed that the community has a need for more housing opportunities overall (including rental). Majority disagreed that housing is in good condition and offers options that suit a variety of lifestyles/needs, but agreed that there are housing options available to the elderly.

• Majority agreed that it is easy to travel throughout Watseka by foot, bike or car, but not by public transit.

• Majority disagreed that there is adequate commercial/retail development, variety of retail/dining establishments, well-kept storefronts, downtown/central area in good condition, variety of employment opportunities encouraging employees to live where they work. Cuneo said that all of the above are common in communities that IHDA works with.

• Majority agreed that Watseka meets the needs of the following services: banking, pharmacy care and health. Majority disagrees that Watseka meets the needs for the following services: job training and education, vocational training and education, post-secondary education.

• Majority disagree that there are exciting opportunities for recreation, nightlife, dining, community involvement, job opportunities, shopping and retail.

<strong>HOUSING STOCK SURVEY</strong>

This survey noted every structure within city limits and captured many details on residential structures. Just over 3,000 data points (structures) were collected in this survey.

• 65 percent of land utilization is residential, while 8 percent is commercial

• On a map showing residential areas deemed in "fair/poor" condition, residents noted that the map flows in conjunction with the city's flooding issues and may be the cause of poor conditions.