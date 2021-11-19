Sixth-graders go remote at Bradley Elementary due to COVID

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — Bradley Central seventh-graders are back from a remote learning stint due to a small outbreak of COVID-19 cases, but now the sixth-graders are taking a turn.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said the sixth-grade class at Bradley Central is currently on a two-week remote learning stint due to about 10 percent of students testing positive for COVID-19, or roughly 12 out of 120 students.

At least three to four of the sixth-grade cases were connected, he said. The few cases that were connected were from students on the basketball team.

Seventh-graders were on remote learning from Nov. 1-5 after three connected cases were confirmed. They are now back in school.

Sixth-graders are scheduled to be back in school after Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 29.

Goselin said that while most of the cases were not connected, there is still concern when students return after playing together or playing sports over the weekends.

“We tried to hold off [remote learning] as long as we could, but we would rather be safe than sorry,” he said.

The most recent COVID-19 tab this school year shows that 43 student cases and 17 staff cases were counted across the district as of Nov. 2, according to the district’s website.

There are 1,352 students enrolled across the district and 257 total staff members.