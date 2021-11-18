CVB back up and running

After some 18 to 20 months of COVID pandemic-related interruption, the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau is back on its feet with a full staff and a new office space.

Executive Director Staci Wilken was forced to cut her entire staff and close her Manteno office in September 2020.

In July, however, the tourism group is fully staffed with a team of five occupying a second-floor office at 143 N. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee.

In the coming months, the staff will move to a new office in the Project Catalyst property — the former Midland States Bank building, 319 S. Schuyler Ave.