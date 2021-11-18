CVB back on its feet with full staff, office space

KANKAKEE — The mission statement for the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau is based on the premise of making the county a better place to live, work and visit.

After some 18 to 20 months of not being able to fully engage in that mission, the countywide agency is back on its feet, but its address has changed. And, in the spring of 2022, the address will change once again.

At Wednesday’s Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Before Hours program, CVB Executive Director Staci Wilken noted when the COVID-19-induced pandemic hit the region the agency was first forced to close its Manteno office and then eventually leave it in September 2020.

Forced to cut all staff and work out of her Manteno home, Wilken said Wednesday the agency is back to full staff. The team of five — including Wilken — moved into the second-floor office of 143 N. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee in July.

While the CVB staff unpacked the boxes in its new space, they likely put the boxes in storage as North Schuyler Avenue will not be their address for long.

With April 2022 as its target, the agency will be relocating three blocks south and moving into the Project Catalyst property — the former Midland States Bank building, 319 S. Schuyler Ave. — where it will find its hopefully long-term home on the building’s first floor.

“This is our temporary office to get us back into the community, rather than my house,” Wilken said. “The Project Catalyst space is going to be a great fit.”

Once spring arrives, Wilken and her team hope to get the office unpacked and put back together in time for what is hoped to be an active summer travel season.

The region can only hope the summer of 2022 returns our world into something resembling normalcy.

Normalcy for the visitors bureau means revenue for the region.

In 2019, a time when most people had never heard of COVID-19, the CVB was helping make tourism benefit Kankakee County, Wilken said. In that year, county travel expenditures were calculated by the state to be $156.8 million. That total accounted for $4.2 million in local tax revenues.

“There is so much to be done, but we are up to the task,” she said.