Local libraries celebrate Family Reading Night

Thursday is Illinois’ annual Family Reading Night and Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White is encouraging families to read together at home to celebrate.

“This is a night when families across the state are urged to spend time reading together at home,” White said in a news release. “Reading as a family creates a positive learning environment and helps children develop language skills, comprehension and a love for reading that can last a lifetime.”

Family Reading Night is officially celebrated across the state on the third Thursday in November. This year’s theme continues with promotion of the Illinois Library Association’s summer reading theme, “Reading Colors Your World.”

This year marks the 30th year that the Secretary of State’s office has sponsored Family Reading Night.

For more information about the annual initiative, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/frnillinois21" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/frnillinois21</a>.

Two local libraries are hosting events in conjunction with tomorrow's annual Family Reading Night.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

At 3 p.m. Thursday, join the library for a Family Reading Night goodie bag and a free book.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

At 5 p.m. Thursday, bring your library card and pick up a Home Reading Kit. There is a bag for readers, crafters and writers.