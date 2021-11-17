Kankakee city commission OKs Fortitude plans

KANKAKEE — The dream to build a new homeless shelter in Kankakee moved one step closer to reality for Fortitude Community Outreach.

The next hurdle — the major hurdle for construction of the shelter which will be known as “The Fort” — will be getting the plans for the 5th Ward project OK’d by the Kankakee City Council at its Dec. 6 meeting.

By a 7-0 vote on Tuesday, the Kankakee Planning Board, which is only an advisory arm to the city council on zoning matters, approved the needed request granting a conditional use permit to operate a shelter care facility in a commercially zoned district.

Fortitude also had to have the donated residential properties rezoned from residential to commercial. The board then OK’d the permit to operate a shelter care facility within a commercial district.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Fortitude director Dawn Broers, indicated she did not see any major hurdles which would prevent the new shelter from realizing its planned Oct. 1, 2022, opening.

To demonstrate the need for a larger facility, Broers noted Fortitude turned away homeless people from the shelter Tuesday because they had filled the 18 beds.

The first year for the new site would have the shelter operating on its existing schedule of Oct. 1 to May 1.

Currently, Fortitude operates its program five nights a week out of the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School in downtown Kankakee. About a year ago, the city council put the organization on notice that it was not in favor of the shelter continuing to operate at St. Paul’s. Fortitude then began exploring other options.

City leaders stated the shelter negatively affects the city’s redevelopment plans for downtown Kankakee.

The organization, which operates Kankakee County’s only homeless shelter, is targeting an April 2022 groundbreaking on two vacant lots in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.

The goal is to construct an approximate 5,500-square-foot facility there at the cost of $550,000.

“Barring some major drawback, we should be able to open in October,” Broers told the board.

She was asked why the North Washington location was selected. The first reason, she explained, was the two-lot location was donated. She also noted the location is still close to needed services for the homeless and it remains close to River Valley Metro bus stops, which is a key asset.

The planned shelter will initially provide nightly care for up to 36 homeless people. Future plans consist of day-time programs and operating the shelter on a year-round basis.

Broers explained to the planning board that by having their own location, the program will be able to offer more services.

There was a late move during the hearing to place a five-year time frame on the conditional use permit. Such a restriction would have meant Broers would have had to reapply for the permit at that time to operate there.

She was asked if such a restriction would hamper fundraising for the project. She said it would.

The restriction was not made part of the conditional use permit.

Fortitude has been in existence only since April 2018. It started offering nightly shelter in January 2019 at rotating shelters in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais.

