Bourbonnais village board: Abatement process saves taxpayers’ money

BOURBONNAIS — On Monday, village trustees heard the first reading on four ordinances they say will abate principal and interest payments to the tune of $1.1 million for fiscal year 2023.

It’s a path the board has taken for more than 20 years.

“If you are going to do a bond issue, you had better make sure you know how you are going to pay for it,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “You definitely don’t want to pay for it off your tax levy, if at all possible.

“We’ve always done that with good financial management,” he said. “The board is going to continue to do that.”

Money to pay the principal and interest comes from the general revenue fund with a majority culled from sales and income tax revenues from the state of Illinois, officials said.

The four bonds total $12.8 million and deal with the village’s recent infrastructure programs and refinancing a bond issue at a lower interest rate.

“We want to make sure we are not charging our taxpayers for us paying our bond payment,” said Tara Latz, the village’s finance director.

According to estimates prepared by Latz, for fiscal year 2023, the owners of a home valued at $100,000 will save $103.40 on their tax bill.

The savings for a home valued at $150,000 is $155.10. Followed by $175,000 home ($180.95), $200,000 home ($206.80), $250,000 home ($258.50) and $300,000 home ($310.20).

The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5 percent, Schore said.

<strong>Tax levy</strong>

Trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance setting the tax levy rate at $1.7 million for fiscal year 2022. It is about $84,000 more than last year, Latz said, adding the village is requesting a tax rate of .4703 on a resident’s tax bill they will receive in May 2022.

If a homeowner’s property value stays the same as last year, their contribution to the village’s property taxes will stay the same.

“We’re a growing community,” she said. “However, that is merely a factor from [Equalized Assessed Value]. The EAV of the entire village continues to rise each year, which we are thankful for.”

The EAV number is the result of a process applying increases and decreases to assessed values in a jurisdiction area to create a total property value.