5th Annual Hope for the Holiday Craft Event on Saturday

CHEBANSE — Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is sponsoring the 5th Annual Hope for the Holiday Craft Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, 190 Concordia Drive, Chebanse. This event hosts more than 30 local artists and crafters. Lunch will be available.

Proceeds will go to <a href="https://www.cancer.gov/research/infrastructure/cancer-centers/find/stjude" target="_blank">St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital</a>. Carol Baron, Annette Hoggins, Marilyn Huizenga and Duane Wolfe formed Caleb’s Prayer team and pledged $12,000 to St. Jude’s. They will also be participating in St. Jude’s marathon weekend on Dec. 4.