Wanted: Kankakee County workers

Where has the <strong>Kankakee County workforce</strong> gone?

It appears the number of <strong>available workers</strong> in this eastern Illinois county are vanishing and that presents an obvious concern for the businesses and industries that call Kankakee County home.

According to data from the <strong>Illinois Department of Employment Securities</strong>, Kankakee County had a 47,200-member workforce in March 2018. At that time, Kankakee County had an unemployment rate of 5.2 percent.

By comparison, <strong>Tim Nugent</strong>, president and CEO of the <strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong>, pointed out at the recent Economic Alliance board meeting that this September, the county had an unemployment rate of 5.5 percent — very similar to the March 2018 figure — but yet the workforce numbered just 43,900.

Those numbers represent a 7 percent drop in the current workforce. Is it possible there are 3,300 fewer workers in Kankakee County?

Pandemic or no pandemic, the question is “Where are the workers?”

Nugent is wondering the same thing.

“Our employment base is shrinking,” he said. “What has happened to those people?”

Operating businesses or expanding those businesses becomes a difficult task when the number of available workers becomes fewer.

As has been well documented, the Kankakee County population has declined, according to recently released figures from the <strong>U.S. Census Bureau.</strong>

The county’s population dropped from 113,449 in the 2010 count to 107,502 in 2020. Those numbers equate to a 5.2 percent decline. The accuracy of the 2020 data can be argued as the census count was conducted during the <strong>COVID-19</strong> pandemic — perhaps not the greatest idea.

Numerous organizations and businesses have brought this issue to the table in recent months. But the worker shortage cannot be blamed solely on the pandemic. This issue had been discussed prior to March 2020 as the county business leaders routinely discuss the fact there were 3,000 to 4,000 job openings here.

Nugent checked off what many employers believe are the culprits from a worker shortage: Extended unemployment benefits due to COVID, pandemic-inspired stimulus payments, COVID-related health concern, childcare and transportation needs, and expanding businesses.

He also noted available workers may be declining due to an acceleration in the <strong>baby boomer generation</strong> (those born from 1946 to 1964) leaving their jobs; COVID masking and guidelines; and corporate downsizing and restructuring.

On the flip-side, others argue pay is too low and opportunity for advancement are limited.

Whatever the explanation may ultimately be pinned to, the call remains the same: Help is wanted and needed. The county’s economic future may depend on it.

There is good news on the employment front, however.

Nugent reported the county has 7,558 jobs based in the manufacturing sector and according to October projections from EMSI Labor Market Analytics, a Boston-based economic data analysis firm, those numbers are expected to grow here by 16 percent from 2021 to 2031 projections.

The average earnings for these manufacturing jobs is $96,622.

•••

There is a new face, but one which is familiar to the area, on the alliance board of directors.

<strong>Kankakee County Farm Bureau</strong> manager and <strong>Kankakee County Board</strong> member <strong>Chad Miller</strong> is the newest addition to the 16-member board.

An appointment from the Kankakee County Board, Miller takes the place of <strong>Ron Kinzinger</strong>, who recently left the county board. The public-private board of directors is comprised on 12 members from the business community and four from the county board.

The three other county board members on the Alliance board are <strong>Stephen Liehr</strong>, <strong>Sam Payton</strong> and <strong>Andy Wheeler</strong>.

Miller, 45, will obviously bring a strong voice from the county’s agricultural community to the board. He has been with the farm bureau since March 1999. He’s been manager of the farm bureau for 19 years. He has been a county board member since March 2019.

A resident of <strong>Bradley</strong>, Miller and his wife, <strong>Diane</strong>, have three children.

“This is a great opportunity to further represent the ag community,” he said.