Mayor Christopher W. Curtis will host an inaugural turkey dinner giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Municipal Building. 304 S. Indiana Ave. Kankakee IL 60901. Turkeys will be available to City of Kankakee residents with a valid proof of address. To be eligible please call the Mayor's office 815.933.0500 or email David Guzman as soon as possible at d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov please include the phrase TURKEY GIVEAWAY in the subject line. Once you have registered, you will receive a confirmation with a time to pick up the turkey and fixings for your Thanksgiving dinner. Registration is limited to the number of turkey dinners available and is on a first-registered, first-served basis. Happy Thanksgiving!