With millions in unpaid rent lost, evictions begin after ban

Kankakee County Circuit Court — in particular Courtroom 110 of Associate Judge Nancy Nicholson — could be aptly renamed “Eviction Central.”

For much of the past 30 days and for much of the next few months, hundreds of eviction cases will be heard as rental property owners and managers seek to boot out non-paying or woefully behind renters.

On Wednesday alone, 25 evictions were granted.

The courtroom on that recent morning was a constant stream of tenants — many so far behind in payment that they have reached beyond $10,000 of past-due rent — and property owners seeking some type of relief, even if it means simply ridding themselves of these occupants.

One Kankakee County landlord, who owns approximately 600 residential rental units and is seeking evictions in 105 dwellings, estimated his tenants were behind on rent — in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic — to the tune of $600,000.

Another property manager, Steve Styck of Manteno-based Styken Property Management, was in court on Tuesday. He had four eviction cases before Judge Nicholson.

The properties his company helps manage — an estimated 250 — are working to remove woefully-behind renters.

One tenant appearing before Judge Nicholson has not paid his $700-a-month rent for an extended period. Styck estimated the occupant was some $12,000 in arrears of his rent.

Styck is also president of the recently formed Community Landlord’s Association which represents rental property owners in Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties.

Styck explained there is an untold number of renters so far behind on rent that it will take them years to make good on their rents. He said landlords are willing to sacrifice the back rent in order to get those occupants out.

Case in point was Tuesday morning. A tenant before Judge Nicholson was approximately $12,000 behind on his rent. Through his attorney, Styck informed the court the property owner would forgive the rent in order for the tenant to be out by no later than 11:59 p.m. Nov. 21.

The judge warned the renter that if he wasn’t out, the agreement would be off.

“COVID is the excuse,” Styck said shortly after his hearings before the judge concluded. He stressed the word “excuse.”

The number of evictions set to take place across Kankakee County, Illinois and the United States has only just begun.

To illustrate: There were six Kankakee County evictions filed in July. The county’s circuit clerk’s office noted the number increased to 12 in August; 35 in September; and 105 in October. Through the first week of November, there were 15 eviction filings.

And with or without the income from rental properties, lenders were still seeking mortgage payments on the properties. To add to the frustrations, there was little in the way of stimulus money going to these property owners.

“The general sense of landlords is they have been on an island and they’ve gotten little help,” Styck said.

In Illinois, evicting a tenant can take two weeks to five months depending on the type of eviction and whether a stay of eviction is granted or a judgment is vacated. The eviction process in Illinois typically costs between $100 and $400.

Styck believes there will be many landlords who simply will make the move to sell the properties. Styck noted the owners he works for had plans of investing in their units, but that simply will not be the case any longer.

“There are a significant number of landlords who will not recover from this,” he said.

As for the tenants, he said, they will move on to another property. Some landlords are talking of raising rents and security deposits in an effort to recover.

Michelle Fitts of Bourbonnais, an owner of 18 rental properties in Kankakee and Bradley, has four properties where tenants have not been paying rent. One tenant owes $18,000.

“Most of my tenants have not missed a beat and I appreciate that. Others, however, have struggled to pay their rent and it caused her financial stress.

“They know they can get away with it,” Fitts said. “We still have bills to pay. We have mortgages on all of them and there is no grace shown to us by the county when our taxes are due.”

A social worker by trade, Fitts sometimes finds herself being too lenient with tenants.

“But this is a business,” she said, noting her non-paying tenants tell sad stories of why they are struggling to pay. She’s heard the stories of car repays, loss of work hours, health issues, etc.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “I try to give people a chance, but it wears on you. I guess I’m getting a little jaded.”

And she, like so many other property owners, wonders why the government has done so little to help landlords.

“It seems like we are the red-headed stepchildren,” she said. “We are stuck.”

<strong>Eviction Filings 2021 (Monthly)</strong>

Jan. - 1

Feb. - 5

March - 5

April - 3

May - 6

June - 9

July - 6

Aug. - 12

Sept. - 35

Oct. - 105

Nov. - 15 (thus far)

Source: Kankakee County Circuit Clerk

<strong>Evictions granted (Weekly)</strong>

Aug. 30-Sept.3 - 11

Sept. 6-10 - 14

Sept. 13-17 - 2

Sept. 20-24 - 8

Sept. 27-Oct. 1 - 2

Oct. 4-8 - 3

Oct. 11-15 - 11

Oct. 18-22 - 23

Oct. 25-29 - 58

Nov. 1-5 - 39

Source: Kankakee County Circuit Clerk

1. Notice is posted to correct the issue/vacate.

2. If uncured and tenant remains, complaint is filed and served.

3. Hearing is held and judgment issued.

4. If granted, writ of execution is posted.

5. Possession of property is returned to landlord.