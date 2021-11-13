KLASEY: Joseph Dodson built for the birds

For more than 30 years in the first half of the 20th century, the wooded property surrounding a large house at the end of Harrison Avenue was alive each summer with the songs of hundreds of birds. The owner of the property, Joseph Dodson, called the birdsong a symphony that he compared to the works “written by the finest composers.”

Dodson, who became widely known as “The Birdman of Kankakee” and “The Bird House Man,” moved here from Evanston in 1915, after retiring from a career at the Chicago Board of Trade. He purchased the large house at 701 S. Harrison Ave., situated on a tree-filled lot along the Kankakee River, and named it “Bird Lodge.” The house, designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, had been built in 1901 for industrialist B. Harley Bradley and his wife, Anna.

A lengthy interview published on June 1, 1946, described Dodson as the “venerable Kankakeean who has devoted a long and useful life to making homes for songbirds.” Even before moving to Kankakee, Dodson had been manufacturing and selling a variety of birdhouses specifically designed to attract songbirds.

“Bird Lodge, the attractively wooded area along the river at the foot of Harrison Avenue, each year is a sanctuary for about 400 songbirds, which return year after year to find an abundance of food and luxurious homes in which to raise their broods,” noted the Journal reporter.

The birdhouses built by Dodson, for use on his own property and for sale to hundreds of bird lovers across the country, were greatly varied in shape and size. In his widely distributed mail-order catalog, Dodson offered more than two dozen models, from a tiny house for wrens to a seven-story, 90-room apartment house for purple martin colonies.

“Through many years of painstaking study and banding of birds,” observed the Journal, “Mr. Dodson learned what types of houses birds were attracted to, and which ones they would return to year after year. ... The size of the opening is a determining element, for when [it is] just the right size, the house can be well defended by the inmates against their many foes.

“Winning of our native birds,” asserted Mr. Dodson, “is possible alike to the dweller in the most humble cottage or the owner of a country estate with most spacious grounds. In this, birds are simple respecters. Offer them a place in which are embodied those things that they desire, and they will come to you.”

One feature of the property that helped draw Joseph Dodson to Kankakee was a spacious, two-story stable building just west of the house. This structure was soon converted to a workshop for constructing birdhouses; in the 1930s, an addition was built on the north side of the workshop. When Dodson was interviewed in 1946, he was employing a staff of five birdhouse builders.

“The Bird House Man” was a tireless promoter of songbirds. His catalog, “Your Bird Friends and How to Win Them,” contained essays on attracting, feeding, and keeping birds (in addition, of course, to picturing the birdhouses and other products he offered for sale). He also advertised in both local newspapers and national magazines, such as National Geographic. In 1933, he presented a series of programs on birds over Chicago radio station WGN.

While Joseph Dodson clearly stated in his catalog, “I love birds,” he made one exception: “The English Sparrow must go,” he declared. “The bird has wrought a great deal of evil to our country, chiefly by its activity in driving away native songbirds. ... The bad-mannered, rowdy, dirty, raucous voiced sparrow bands together in flocks to torment the Wrens, Bluebirds, Robins, and other birds we love.” His contribution to eliminating the undesirable bird was the “Famous Dodson Improved Sparrow Trap,” listed for sale in his catalog at a price of $6 (he also sold traps for cats, which he asserted “murder millions of birds every year.”)

Although Joseph H. Dodson died on Oct. 26, 1949, his birdhouse business survived. Longtime employees Mrs. James Nelis and William C. Lord continued to operate the birdhouse workshop until 1956, when it was sold to Kankakee businessmen E.R. Rulison and William D. Poynter. The business moved to a showroom and workshop on Illinois Route 54 (today, Illinois 50). It finally ceased operation in 1974.

Today, the large home and spacious grounds once inhabited by “The Bird House Man” and his feathered friends, are a major Kankakee County tourist attraction. The B. Harley Bradley House, operated by the nonprofit organization Wright in Kankakee, annually draws hundreds of visitors to tour what is described as “Frank Lloyd Wright’s First Prairie House.”

In 1953, the property at 701 S. Harrison Ave. changed its name, and its mission: instead of feeding songbirds, it was feeding people. What was the name of the restaurant that opened its doors there on Feb. 1, 1953?

Answer: The name changed from Bird Lodge to Yesteryear. Owned by two former military cooks, the restaurant in the elegant Wright-designed home was a popular dining destination for three decades.