Scrap material catches fire at Kankakee business

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters Friday afternoon at Area Material in Kankakee, according to local fire department officials.

The Kankakee Fire Department received the call at approximately 3 p.m. regarding a fire at the 1000 N. Washington Ave. business.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said workers started the fire while cutting blocks of aluminum.

Firefighters had to move scrap piles to get to the fire, which damaged an air purification filter and cables to a weight scale, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries, officials said.