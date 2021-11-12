Fire displaces three families in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Three families were displaced this morning after a fire damaged a house converted into three apartments in the 600 block of East Station Street.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said firefighters were dispatched at 2:35 a.m. via an occupant call to 911 and were on the scene for 2.5 hours.

An occupant was injured and transported to the hospital, LaRoche said.

There were working smoke detectors, he said. The fire remains under investigation.

Bourbonnais, Bradley and Limestone fire departments assisted.