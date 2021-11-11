Redevelopments in the works hope to spur continued revitalization of downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Perhaps not since the demolition of numerous downtown Kankakee properties in the 100 block of South Schuyler Avenue has there been such the opportunity for change in this area.

With the pending redevelopment of the former Midland States Bank, 310 S. Schuyler Ave., the promise of a 92-unit apartment building immediately east of that property, as well as the redevelopment of the Pope Brace building, 197 S. West Ave., a revitalization of downtown Kankakee may be set to begin in a robust way.

The apartment building and Pope Brace restoration are expected to cost in the $40 million range.

The Midland property, the two-story, 22,000-square-foot structure, is being planned for a $22 million facelift and a new use as a business incubator. The Pope Brace structure is being eyed for potential residential use.

However, Brian Loftin, senior vice president of development with J. Jeffers & Co., made sure to note during this week’s 58th annual meeting of the Kankakee Development Corporation that he and other developers are only benefiting from business strategies previously put in place by those who believed in this region.

Without those efforts — which include tax benefits and financing options from various programs within the KDC district and in other city areas — it would somewhat more difficult to attract those willing to develop here.

And it doesn’t hurt anything to have the scenic Kankakee River flowing only a few blocks away, Loftin noted.

While Loftin said the goal was to have the former Midland’s project already under construction but things never quite take place as planned. He said construction should begin within the next month or so as there are already pending contracts for occupancy by April 1.

Those contracts, he stressed, mean that time is of the essence.

Loftin noted the well-publicized supply-chain issues may throw a few curveballs at the development, but the goal is to be moving full steam ahead by year’s end. He noted he already has a demolition permit in hand to begin work.

Regarding downtown development, Loftin said the goal is to have other developers see what is taking place here and be willing to invest their money here as well.

He noted J. Jeffers is not looking to be the only developer here.

“We are helping to set the standard,” he said of the planned developments. “[KDC and city government] create what this downtown could be. The economic tools are absolutely critical.”

After the meeting, Loftin said he expects the apartment project and the Pope Brace redevelopment to begin in spring 2022.

He noted he has found Kankakeeans to be much more critical of themselves than is warranted. He said the city has its issues, like every community does, but there is great opportunity.

“It’s about reimagining space. We are very anxious to get this started,” he said.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, a part of the KDC’s panel discussion, noted the better things go for Kankakee’s east side, is the way the future will go for the entire area.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s economic and community development executive director, said social media often ridicules downtown plans. And while many of those opinions are from those who are uninformed, it fosters a perspective that doesn’t help.

As a community, she said, it is time to let go of the negativity.

She said great experiences can be had in downtown Kankakee.

“You have the power to bring people downtown,” she stressed to the audience.

Loftin added that neither he nor the J. Jeffers company is looking at Kankakee as an opportunity to acquire property, rehab it and “flip” it.

“We are in this long term,” he said. “Community is not just a thing, it’s <em>the</em> thing.”

Scott Smith, president of downtown Kankakee's First Trust Bank, is no stranger to taking on new roles within the community.

Smith recently concluded a term as the president of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

He has been an active participant in the Kankakee Development Corporation, the group which focuses its efforts on bringing development and events into the downtown area.

As of Tuesday, Smith became the organization's newest president as he takes over the role which had been held for the previous two years by fellow downtown businessman, Brad Kuntz.

"Our No. 1 mission is to continue with the momentum which has been built here. There are many positive things happening here and I'm coming in at a great time," he said after Tuesday's meeting.

"The organization is at a good point and I believe we are really set for a nice run here. There are many real exciting things happening."