Police: Man confesses to Kankakee homicide

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man walked into the Kankakee Police Department headquarters mid-morning today and informed police he had killed someone, according to Chief Robin Passwater.

The 27-year-old told police at about 10:30 a.m. Friday he shot a 46-year-old female family member inside a house in the 800 block of South Dearborn Avenue.

A short time later police discovered a victim, who appeared to have died as a result of a single gunshot wound, police said.

Passwater said neither the name of the victim nor the alleged suspect would be released until further investigation and the notification of family members is completed.

This is not the first time an alleged homicide suspect reported the crime, Passwater noted, but it is certainly unusual.

According to a press release issued by the department early this afternoon, the suspect was taken into custody as the victim was discovered.

Kankakee detectives are continuing to interview the suspect, witnesses and other family members. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene of the shooting.