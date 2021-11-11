Community honors those who served this Veterans Day

The community came together Wednesday at Kankakee Community College to honor those who served during the annual Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony.

Following a reception, the ceremony began in the auditorium with the posting of the colors, national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Guest speakers Craig Zelhart and Peggy Moran addressed the crowd along with the college’s Veteran’s Association co-advisors Kendra Souligne and Cari Stevenson and president Michael Boyd.

Zelhart, a 2016 KCC grad, served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a staff sergeant and machine gunner. The lifelong Kankakee County resident continues his service as a local police officer. “Veterans truly are the best of us,” Zelhart ended his speech.

Moran, the training director for the American Veterans Service Dog Academy based in Manteno, was joined by the academy’s current and past veteran and canine students.

Using the event as a training opportunity, many veterans stood to commend the program and its impact on their lives.

Stevenson closed out the speeches with information on the Mark Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, started in honor of the late veteran that became a staple around the campus for fellow veterans and students alike. Rodriguez, a 57-year-old veteran Marine who died in February 2018 from cancer, helped lead the charge to develop a Veterans Center at the school.

The $500 annual scholarship will go to a student who displays perseverance in community service. To donate, visit kcc.edu/donate and choose the Mark Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship in the designation.

<strong>NABVETS breakfast</strong>

What: Free breakfast for veterans ($5 for non-veterans).

When: 8 to 11 a.m. today

Where: NABVETS Veteran Center, 13161 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township.

<strong>Kankakee Veterans’ Council ceremony</strong>

What: Annual ceremony featuring posting of colors, Unit Flags, Taps and speakers.

When: 10:15 a.m. today

Where: Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Bradley Legion observance</strong>

What: The Bradley American Legion Post 766 will host its annual observance.

When: 10:30 a.m. today

Where: 835 E. Broadway, Bradley (outdoors)

<strong>Manteno Legion Park ceremony</strong>

What: Ceremony featuring Manteno American Legion Color Guard. Chili will be available at Manteno American Legion following the ceremony.

When: 11 a.m. today

Where: Manteno Legion Park

<strong>Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon</strong>

What: The Juneteenth Celebration Community Council is hosting a veterans recognition luncheon with a guest speaker.

When: 11:30 a.m. today

Where: 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace

<strong>Draude at ONU</strong>

What: Sharon Draude, sister to Brigadier Thomas V. Draude, United States Marine, will be speaking. The Boy Scouts of America will have a program.

When: Noon today

Where: Olivet Nazarene University

<strong>Piper City presentation</strong>

What: Piper City Community Historical Society will be hosting a program to honor past and present military. A free program will be presented by Pamela Bork on “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: 133 E. Peoria St., Piper City

<strong>Veterans Showcase</strong>

What: Local artists, vendors and veterans will be on-site to recognize Veterans Day.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Steam Hollow Brewing Co. at 450 S. Spruce St. in Manteno

<strong>Operating Rising Spirit</strong>

What: Send cards, emails and video messages to residents at the Veterans' Home in Manteno.

Mailing address:

Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno

1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950

C/O: Volunteer Department

• Letters also may be dropped off at the Manteno American Legion.