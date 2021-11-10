County board votes to not reconsider redistricting map

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board voted 19-4 at Tuesday’s meeting to not reconsider the board’s previous approval of a 2021 redistricting map.

Robert Ellington-Snipes, who represents District 18, filed the motion to reconsider with a second from Janis Peters, District 8’s representative.

Days after the last board meeting, Snipes told the Daily Journal the map would disproportionately shrink minority representation because it would pit six incumbents, five of which are women or African-Americans, against each other in three districts if they run for reelection.

Other members of the board argued the map was drawn through a democratic process that was not focused on protecting the seats of incumbents.

A vote for reconsideration would have rescinded the previously approved map and left the board to produce a new map by Nov. 17. If they did not meet the time frame, a new map would be drawn by a committee overseen by County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

At the Oct. 12 meeting, board members present voted unanimously in favor of the second map proposed by the redistricting committee, which was developed after the 2020 census data was released.

“The map we passed on Oct. 12 showed only the percentages and not the boundary changes,” Snipes said on Tuesday. “This map stands in stark contrast to the fundamental integrity across gender, across culture, across ethnic equality and the fundamental principles of justice. We need a fair and equitable map for minorities that serve on this board,” he said.

According to the redistricting map, the board will retain 28 seats but six current board members will now be in three of the new districts.

Tinker Parker, who represents District 5, and Peters will both be in District 5 for next year’s primary election. Snipes and Kimberly Hudson, who represents District 15, will both be in District 15. Larry Kerkstra, who represents District 21, will be in the same district as Heather Bryan in District 23.

All districts will have elections for representatives in 2022. Because of redistricting, District 8, District 18 and District 21 will have no incumbents on the ballot.

Board Chairman Andy Wheeler of District 26 said that a motion to reconsider should happen within the same meeting as the vote, but allowed it after a motion to suspend the rules was filed.

“I would say we should go ahead and vote on this reconsideration because I don’t want anybody to say we tried to shut something down,” Wheeler said.

He said submitted maps were displayed and available for months.

“It was participation between three political parties to have an open and fair political process that was live, recorded, and could’ve been viewed by any board member,” he said.

Colton Ekhoff, who represents District 2, disagreed with Snipes on boundary changes.

“We all see the boundaries right here,” he said, referencing the map posters Wheeler retrieved during the discussion.

Stephen Liehr of District 28 commented on Snipes’ concern that the map violated civil rights protections.

“There’s nothing in this map that would prevent any group or even any protected class by law from having a candidate run in the districts that have been established, districts that meet the requirements of both the state and in terms of any civil rights legislation at the federal level.”

Rowe, when questioned by Steven Hunter, D-17, said he believed the map to be in compliance with civil rights law.

Peters, who voted against the approval of the first redistricting map and was absent for the second map vote, questioned District 5 extending from the Will County line to Aroma Park.

Rowe said District 5 was redrawn to not split up Pembroke Township, a community with a majority of minority residents.

“Then you diminish minority representation, you diminish the ability of a minority to get elected from a majority minority district, and then you run afoul of the Voting Rights Act,” he said.

Kankakee was also impacted by redrawing because it had low census turnout and its population dropped by 3,000 people, Rowe said. Roger Hess, District 1 representative and chairman of the redistricting committee, added the committee could have removed a district from Kankakee but chose to keep 28 districts.

Snipes said the map was “fundamentally unfair” and asked why the east Kankakee districts were changed but the west side was not. He also said that having no redistricting committee meetings in the evening limited the public’s chance for input.

“Where were those recommendations during the process?” Rowe asked.

Snipes, Peters, Kerkstra and Hudson voted in favor of the reconsideration.

Two members of the public commented in favor of making the map more inclusive toward minority representation at the beginning of the meeting before any motion was filed.

Chris Tholen, R-10, Joseph Swanson, R-14, Erik Rayman, R-20, and Kenneth Smith, R-27, were absent. Parker, R-5, left before the vote on the reconsideration was called.