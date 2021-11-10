Calendar of events: Nov. 10-14

<strong>Nov. 10</strong>

<strong>KCC to honor veterans</strong>

Kankakee Community College will commemorate Veterans Day with a reception and recognition ceremony. The day will begin with a reception from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the KCC Iroquois Room. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 1 p.m. in the college’s auditorium. Both events are free and the public is invited.

<strong>» Kendra Souligne, <a href="mailto:ksouligne@kcc.edu" target="_blank">ksouligne@kcc.edu</a> or 815-802-8556</strong>

<strong>Nov. 11</strong> - <strong>VETERANS DAY</strong>

<strong>Annual Veterans Day Run</strong>

Veterans and military will meet at Heritage Park in Manteno at 7:20 a.m. on Veterans Day, for the annual Military Warriors Veterans Day Run to School.

<strong>» Register: <a href="mailto:gerb959@comcast.net" target="_blank">gerb959@comcast.net</a></strong>

<strong>NABVETS Veterans Breakfast</strong>

From 8 to 11 a.m., the National Association for Black Veterans is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at the NABVETS Veteran Center, 13161 E. Central Ave, Pembroke Township. The cost for non-veterans is $5.

<strong>» <a href="http://facebook.com/nabvetspembroke84" target="_blank">facebook.com/nabvetspembroke84</a></strong>

<strong>Manteno legion to honor veterans</strong>

The Manteno American Legion will be hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Manteno Legion Park featuring Manteno American Legion Color Guard. Chili will be available at Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut St., following the ceremony.

<strong>» 815-468-8324</strong>

<strong>Bradley Legion observance</strong>

The Bradley American Legion Post 766 will host its annual Veterans Day observance at 10:30 a.m. outside of the organization’s building at 835 E. Broadway, Bradley.

<strong>» 815-939-9113</strong>

<strong>Turkey Canvas Paint Night</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots at 1260 Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais, paint an 11x14 turkey canvas. Snacks and beverages are permitted. The cost is $20 with all supplies included.

<strong>» RSVP: 815-735-1335; <a href="mailto:kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com" target="_blank">kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 12</strong>

<strong>St. Rose Cash Bash</strong>

The annual Spirit of St. Rose cash bash and drawdown will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $100 and entitle two guests to a buffet dinner, domestic beer, wine and soft drinks, and the chance to win cash prizes. Entertainment will be from A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs.

<strong>» 815-592-9189 or 815-932-6432</strong>

<strong>Nov. 13</strong>

<strong>RVSRA 5th Annual Mouse Race</strong>

At 6 p.m., doors open at Knights of Columbus (187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee) for the 5th Annual Great Mouse Race hosted by River Valley Special Recreation Association. Tickets are $20 each and provide a view of the race. Event includes door prizes, snacks, drinks, prize baskets and more.

<strong>» 815-933-7336, <a href="http://facebook.com/RVSRA" target="_blank">facebook.com/RVSRA</a></strong>

<strong>National Adoption Day at KCHF</strong>

Starting at noon, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation is hosting an open house at its facility at 2214 S. State Route 1, St. Anne. The shelter will be open until 4 p.m. and no appointments are necessary. The shelter event is in honor of National Adoption Week.

<strong>» 815-933-5999</strong>

<strong>Nov. 13 & 14</strong>

<strong>KVTA’s All Together Now!</strong>

At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be locally producing and performing “MTI’s All Together Now!” as part of a global theater event of the musical revue.

<strong>» <a href="http://kvta.org/atn" target="_blank">kvta.org/atn</a></strong>

Friday, Nov. 12

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County presents a Relaxing Rhythms Drum Circle on Friday, Nov. 12. Two sessions will be available that day — 3 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

This drum circle is about relaxing with easy rhythms. You do not need a drum to take part. There will be hand drums available to use during the session if you do not have your own drum. As you drum and relax, facilitator Dawn Wrobel will teach about various types of hand drums, the cultural origins of the rhythms, and the health benefits of drumming.

Organizers say you will leave refreshed and ready for the weekend.

This is an indoor event, and masks will be required. Children are welcome with a parent if they are old enough to introduce themselves and follow simple directions. They do need their own ticket.

The event will be held at the CAC's gallery in Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois 50, Bourbonnais.

>> Tickets: <a href="http://bit.ly/CACdrumcircle" target="_blank">bit.ly/CACdrumcircle</a>

<a href="http://bit.ly/CACdrumcircle" target="_blank"> </a>

Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

The Kankakee County Veterans’ Council will be hosting its annual ceremony at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

Tim Rehmer, past commander of the St. George American Legion, will be the master of ceremonies. The ceremony will include the posting of colors and the council members’ organizational Unit Flags.

Chaplain Peg Meyers will give the invocation, and Rehmer will sing the national anthem, as well as other musical selections throughout the program along with pianist Nan Havens.

The day’s special guest speaker will be Michael Pitts, a decorated Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and commander of Kankakee American Legion Post 85. Ken Brooks, commander of the Kankakee County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34, will recite the Unknown Solider.

Closing ceremonies will include the “Face to the East” poem recited by David Allen, vice chairman of the Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission. There also will be a live rifle volley from the St. George American Legion Post 1164 Rifle Squad to commemorate the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — which was also the end of World War I.

Taps will be played by Emma Caise of Bradley. The event is open to the public, and masks are required.

Organizations that make up the Kankakee Veterans’ Council include Kankakee American Legion Post 85; St. George American Legion Post 1164; Kankakee Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34; Kankakee Marine Corps League Detachment 1253; Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission; Kankakee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2857.