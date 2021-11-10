BBCHS board meeting becomes forum for critical race theory

BRADLEY — More than 50 community members packed the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Board of Education meeting Monday, with several speaking out against critical race theory and about a dozen holding anti-CRT signs, despite the topic not being an agenda item.

The board heard an update on a new page on the district’s website chronicling the school’s equity efforts since 2014, as well as an informational item about a company the school might use to measure social-emotional learning.

Audience members vocally interjected when an administrator gave the proposal for use of the company, seeming to object to it equating to a critical race theory curriculum; however, school officials say it is only a data-gathering tool and has nothing to do with CRT.

“I don’t know exactly what they were here to protest because there was no action related to what they were protesting on the agenda,” Board President Justin Caldwell said.

Audience members filled all of the provided seating and stood in back and along the side of the BBCHS library, as the meeting was moved from the auditorium due to a play rehearsal.

Critical race theory in education has become a hot-button issue nationally, as several state legislatures have been debating bills seeking to ban its use in K-12 classrooms.

<strong>But what is it, exactly?</strong>

Critical race theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old, the core idea being that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies, according to the education news site <a href="https://www.edweek.org/leadership/what-is-critical-race-theory-and-why-is-it-under-attack/2021/05" target="_blank">EdWeek.org</a>.

The contentiousness of the subject was evident by the heated debate parents engaged in during public comment.

<strong>Parents sound off</strong>

One parent in the audience voiced her disagreement with the opinions shared by the protesting parents.

“I heard both of [my adopted daughters] tell me that racism is real,” said parent Julie Smith, a retired local pastor. “My daughters were born in China, so race matters to me.”

“CRT has not been taught in schools,” she continued. “History has been taught in schools. History. Our country, whether you like it or not, has racist foundations.”

Audience members interjected over Smith’s comments, arguing that “this isn’t the answer.”

“What’s the answer then?” Smith responded. “Don’t teach our kids the reality of the world they live in?”

At this point, a woman in the audience stood up and walked over to a row of standing audience members and said “I love you as a person,” as she hugged individuals, starting with a man and woman who appeared to be the only people of color in attendance.

Caldwell reminded the room of the rules of public comment as audience members continued talking over Smith.

“I think the public participation was fine; we welcome it all,” Caldwell noted after the meeting. “I just would encourage everybody to be respectful of everybody’s opinion and thoughts when they are giving their public comments. Everybody has a voice and needs to be heard, and that’s the forum we set forth for it.”

Parent Jim Byrne, a former Kankakee County Board member who took to Facebook to ask concerned parents to protest critical race theory at BBCHS, urged school board members to vote against any “ideological curriculum.”

“Instead of focusing on what makes us separate, we should be focusing on what makes them successful, no matter their heritage, in a positive way working to their strengths,” he said.

Parent Neelie Panozzo said that she believes critical race theory “promotes hate and division” and “teaches kids to hate each other.”

“When we teach students of color they are oppressed, this sends a message to those students essentially saying, why bother striving to be the best that you can be, because you don’t have a chance to be successful. … There is only one race; that’s the human race.”

Parent Eric Lotz said he finds critical race theory to be both “very disturbing” and “very complex.”

“It is bringing us to a point where everything has a baseline of talking about race,” Lotz said. “Those conversations are very divisive.”

Lotz said he feels the concepts behind critical race theory discourage Black students from reaching their potential.

“I will tell you right now, there is not a Black child that I’ve met who looks at themselves as a victim,” he said. “They are capable of doing great things.”

Parent Dawn Coburn said the school should be focusing on “unity” rather than “equity.”

After this comment was made, a man in the audience interjected, “How about equality? Equity is [expletive].”

<strong>Admin report</strong>

When presenting on a potential partnership with Panorama Education, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Tiffany Kohl was met with interjections from the audience questioning the item.

Principal Brian Wright could be heard talking to audience members on the sidelines about the rules of meeting participation.

Kohl said administrators are looking into the services of Panorama Education to gather data on social-emotional learning competencies and school culture and climate.

She also noted that the company does not offer a curriculum.

“It is being investigated because it was brought to the attention of the district by the school board that there was no data to show improvements in these areas of the strategic plan,” she said.

This proposal was brought to the board’s learning success and culture committee for discussion, and it was being presented Monday night to the full board as an informational item, Kohl said, noting that no action was scheduled.

“Using Panorama, or any progress monitor, would allow for measures to be taken and analyzed during the school year in order to be more actionable in strategy,” Kohl said.

According to the company’s website, Panorama Education, “is an independent education technology company that partners with schools and districts to support student literacy and social-emotional learning (SEL).”

On the FAQ page of the company’s website, the company clarifies it is not affiliated with any particular academic or legal philosophy, including critical race theory, and it does not sell CRT to schools.

“Panorama is not connected to CRT and it is not a tool for teaching CRT,” the website states.

<strong>Equity work</strong>

Director of Communications Callie Kant talked about a revamp in the works on the district’s website with the goal of improving transparency and communication.

Using Blackboard software, which the board approved last year, new pages will be added to the website throughout the year informing the community of different goals and elements of the district’s strategic plan, Kant said.

She highlighted <a href="https://www.bbchs.org/Page/335" target="_blank">a new page</a> that was created with the school’s equity team showing equity work since the 2014-15 school year.

The timeline chronicles racial equity book studies and diversity training with administration and staff, a partnership with Equal Opportunity Schools and the <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bbchs-to-expand-racial-equity-training-to-students/article_424b6484-b47e-11eb-852f-639d07446f44.html" target="_blank">creation of a student organization</a> called Students Organized Against Racism.

The information can be viewed at <a href="http://bbchs.org" target="_blank">bbchs.org</a> under the “district” and “about us” tabs.

“I think ultimately, our goal is to make sure that all of our students feel supported,” Superintendent Matt Vosberg said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure all of our students are academically successful and prepared for life beyond high school.”