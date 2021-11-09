Fortitude Outreach has found a home

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County’s homeless shelter program has found its home.

Fortitude Community Outreach, currently housed in the vacant St. Paul’s Lutheran School building in downtown Kankakee, is targeting an October 2022 move into its own, brand-new complex in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.

The new shelter — which will have the capacity to house twice the amount of occupants nightly — will be known as “The Fort.”

The homeless shelter organization, headed by director Dawn Broers, is targeting an April 2022 groundbreaking of two vacant lots — 155 and 167-169 N. Washington Ave. — to construct a 5,500-square-foot homeless shelter.

The property is located directly north of CVS Pharmacy, 225 W. Court St. in Kankakee.

The shelter will remain on its current seasonal schedule at the planned new site for at least its first year. The hope is in the summer 2023 it can become a year-round facility.

Construction on the 36-bed, $550,000 structure is projected to be completed by late summer to early fall 2022, Broers said. The new complex will be able to house twice the number of homeless people as the St. Paul’s site.

The property had belonged to Bradley resident Jeff Saathoff for nearly the past six years. Saathoff had purchased the land at a tax auction, but ultimately did not do anything with the property.

The property, however, is located across the street from where Fortitude would help homeless people by distributing food and personal products.

‘I’M NO HERO’

When Saathoff learned Fortitude was considering developing its own location outside of Kankakee’s downtown core, he thought his property could be an option for them.

Saathoff and Broers talked in the spring. Once Fortitude was able up to clear liens against the property through the help of the city’s administration, the property became the possession of Fortitude.

Fortitude took ownership of the property on Thursday.

“I’m no hero here,” Saathoff stressed. “This was a win-win. It was good for me to be able to get rid of the property. It’s a load off my shoulders. Hopefully this works out for them.”

Fortitude began its program for helping the homeless in April 2018. It started by offering nightly shelter in January 2018 at rotating shelters in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais.

During its brief tenure, homeless shelters have closed at The Salvation Army and the late Pastor Ed Kannapel’s Gift of God shelter, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.

About a year ago, Broers and the Fortitude board began looking for a place which it could call home. The organization’s steering committee began exploring options, but most were vacant, abandoned buildings.

Broers said the cost of rehabbing abandoned properties was going to be more costly than building new.

<strong>MONEY NEEDED</strong>

Broers said Fortitude has gained bank funding for $200,000 of the project. A capital fundraising campaign for the remaining $350,000 started Monday.

To donate to the “Washington Shelter Construction” capital campaign, visit <a href="http://app.donorview.com/jnn9Y" target="_blank">app.donorview.com/jnn9Y</a>.

Fortitude will host a pair of community informational meetings on Nov. 15 for those who have questions or would like more information. The first meeting will be held at noon and the second session is set for 5:30 p.m.

The proposed 36-bed site will feature an eight-bed area for women; eight private rooms for small families or those with special needs; and 20 beds for men.

The site will also feature a commercial kitchen, conference room/office space, large restroom/shower area, washing/dryer facility, and an enclosed back patio.

The location, inside and outside, will be monitored by security cameras, Broers noted.

“We are very excited, but it’s tempered with the amount of work we have in front of us,” she said.

Considering where the organization has come in a relatively short time frame, Broers admitted there is something of a “surreal” feeling about it.

“It gets more real as I see the renderings, the floor plans,” she said. “The community supports us and that means so much. I trust in the support the community will offer.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do and I’m very proud of the people of Kankakee County. I trust in the support the community will offer.”

She said by providing a safe, secure setting for those experiencing homelessness, it will inspire them to seek more for themselves on their own.

“We plan on being a positive addition to the neighborhood.”

