Chamber selects grand marshal selected for lighted Christmas parade

WATSEKA — The grand marshal for this year’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade in Watseka will be Nichols Paint & Fab.

The company’s team includes Justin Nichols, Maegan Ashline, Gage Nichols, Ziggy, Cory German, Mike Guimond, Pat Walter, Damon Butler, Harold Irie and Rachel Verkler. Nichols Paint & Fab has been in business for 14 years and is building a new location on the southeast corner of Route 1.

It currently has two locations in Watseka. It builds pre-1950s cars and trucks and offers custom paint jobs and airbrushing. The shop hosts an annual car show, which will continue at its new location.

Sponsored by the City of Watseka, the parade will be 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. It will proceed north on Second Street from Glenn Raymond School, east on Walnut Street to Fifth Street, south on Fifth to Cherry Street, west to Third Street, south on Third to Washington, where you may disperse. Announcer Mike Ruble of WIVR Radio along with the judges will be located next to the Santa House on Walnut Street.

Following the parade, children of all ages are encouraged to visit Santa at his house, located on Walnut Street.

Santa will also be in his house from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

All children are also invited to Storybook Time with Santa from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Watseka Elks Lodge. To attend, you must obtain free tickets by calling the WACC office 815-432-2416.

For more information on Watseka’s annual lighted Christmas parade, call the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-432-2416.