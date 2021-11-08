Several area events to celebrate Veterans Day

Veterans Day is coming up Thursday and surrounding areas will be honoring those who have served. A number of events will be happening throughout the week to recognize Nov. 11.

<strong>Marine Corps 246th birthday</strong>

On the Rox K3, 670 W. Station St. in Kankakee, will be honoring two of their own, Ryan and Jeremy, as well as others in the community who have served, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Grace Christian assembly</strong>

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Grace Christian Academy will be presenting a Veterans Day assembly in The Marvin Center for its students, staff, parents and area veterans. The band, strings and chorus will be performing patriotic music. The guest speaker will be Jason Thiele, a U.S. Navy veteran. The public is invited.

<strong>Ceremony and reception at KCC</strong>

Kankakee Community College will commemorate Veterans Day with a reception and recognition ceremony on Wednesday.

The day will begin with a reception from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the KCC Iroquois Room. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 1 p.m. in the college’s auditorium. Both events are free and the public is invited.

At the recognition ceremony, Marine Corps League Detachment 1253 will perform a posting of the colors. Guest speakers will be Craig Zelhart and Peggy Moran.

Zelhart served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a staff sergeant and machine gunner. He is now a police officer. Moran is the training director for the American Veterans Service Dog Academy.

From KCC, Dr. Cari Stevenson, a professor and co-advisor of the college’s Veteran’s Association, will speak about the Mark Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship.

For more information, contact Kendra Souligne, co-advisor of KCC’s Veteran’s Association, at <a href="mailto:ksouligne@kcc.edu" target="_blank">ksouligne@kcc.edu</a> or 815-802-8556.

<strong>Annual Warriors Run</strong>

Veterans and military are invited to join the annual Military Warriors Veterans Day Run to School. Military also sought to ride in the battle cruisers.

Veterans and military will meet at 7:20 a.m. Thursday in Heritage Park in Manteno. Dressed in battle gear and carrying flags, they will run about an 11-minute pace to the three Manteno schools.

The run continues downtown and finishes at Heritage Park for a total of 4 miles. Runners will be escorted by Manteno Police, Jojo Sayson and his battle cruiser with mounted 50 cal, Mike Cochran and his military hummer, Sean McNamara on his Harley-Davidson, Jason Lingo in his battle cruiser and a few other vehicles.

In prior years, SSGT Sieracki from the Marines and about 10 of his “poolees” join and call out motivational cadences. This year, Army SSGT Poindexter has been invited with his recruits. The veterans who don’t run will ride along in one of the vehicles and the runners can take a breather in them, too.

“Our goal is to remind students of Veterans Day, instill some pride in their country and let them feel they are a part of it,” event organizer and U.S. Navy veteran Dan Gerber wrote on the event’s Facebook page.

Sign up for the race by emailing Gerber at <a href="mailto:gerb959@comcast.net" target="_blank">gerb959@comcast.net</a>.

<strong>Manteno Legion Park ceremony</strong>

The Manteno American Legion will be hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at Manteno Legion Park featuring Manteno American Legion Color Guard. Chili will be available at Manteno American Legion following the ceremony.

<strong>NABVETS breakfast</strong>

From 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Association for Black Veterans Pembroke Chapter #0084 will be hosting a free breakfast for veterans at the NABVETS Veteran Center, 13161 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. Non-veteran breakfast will be available for $5.

<strong>Bradley Legion observance</strong>

The Bradley American Legion Post 766 will host its annual observance at 10:30 a.m. Thursday outside of the organization’s building at 835 E. Broadway, Bradley.

<strong>Kankakee Veterans’ Council ceremony</strong>

At 10:15 a.m. Thursday, the Kankakee County Veterans’ Council will be hosting its annual ceremony at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

Tim Rehmer, past commander of the St. George American Legion, will be the master of ceremonies. The ceremony will include the posting of colors and the council members’ organizational Unit Flags.

Chaplain Peg Meyers will give the invocation, and Rehmer will sing the national anthem, as well as other musical selections throughout the program along with pianist Nan Havens.

The day’s special guest speaker will be Michael Pitts, a decorated Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and commander of Kankakee American Legion Post 85. Ken Brooks, commander of the Kankakee County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34, will recite the Unknown Solider.

Closing ceremonies will include the “Face to the East” poem recited by David Allen, vice chairman of the Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission. There also will be a live rifle volley from the St. George American Legion Post 1164 Rifle Squad to commemorate the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — which was also the end of World War I.

Taps will be played by Emma Caise of Bradley. The event is open to the public, and masks are required.

Organizations that make up the Kankakee Veterans’ Council include Kankakee American Legion Post 85; St. George American Legion Post 1164; Kankakee Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34; Kankakee Marine Corps League Detachment 1253; Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission; Kankakee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2857.

The event will be live-streamed for the residents of the Manteno Veterans Home, whose hospice program will be presenting pins and certificates to hospice patients who have served.

<strong>Piper City presentation</strong>

At 7 p.m. Thursday in the Piper City Community Building at 133 E. Peoria St. in Piper City, the Piper City Community Historical Society will be hosting a program to honor past and present military. A free program will be presented by Pamela Bork on “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” The event is open to the public.

<strong>Veterans Showcase</strong>

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. at 450 S. Spruce St. in Manteno, there will be local artists and vendors on-site to recognize Veterans Day.

In attendance will include Jessica Carter of Art from the Heart; Jeremy Kingston; Mary Forneris of Homeland Holistic; Mike Shine of Dreams Custom Works; Eric Peterson of Project Headspace & Timing; Chris James, who will also be performing live music that day; Mike Bonomo of Mia Bellas Wood Fire Pizza, who will be providing food; and Blane and Natalie White of Steam Hollow.

Veterans organizations participating in the event include Project Headspace & Timing, Buddy Check 22, Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission and Veterans Affairs.

For more information, visit <a href="http://steamhollowbrewing.com" target="_blank">steamhollowbrewing.com</a>.