Son charged in his mother's death

MOMENCE — Guadalupe Alvarado is now facing charges that he killed his mother, Delfina Lopez Alvarado, 57, on Aug. 24, according to court records.

The 29-year-old has been preliminarily charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will be arraigned Nov. 22.

On Aug. 24, shortly before midnight, Momence police were dispatched to Delfina’s home in the 400 block of Hill Street in Momence after someone in the home called 911, police said. They said they found Delfina had been shot.

The preliminary cause of her death is a gunshot wound, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s office.

Guadalupe Alvarado has been in custody since Aug. 27, charged with armed violence in regard to his mother’s death, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said. Guadalupe’s bond was set at $150,000 in the case.