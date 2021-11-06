School report card data for Iroquois County

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>Data on Kankakee County schools was previously published. You can find the data and report <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/state-releases-school-report-card-data/article_27795d1e-3c5a-11ec-ab04-e793f46675be.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</em>

Illinois School Report Card data released Oct. 29 shows the impact the pandemic has had on various facets of education. Statewide, schools saw a rise in chronic absenteeism, a decline in enrollment and a steady graduation rate in the 2020-21 school year.

The pandemic also had an impact on the report itself. Though more data is to come, some of the recently released data is labeled with qualifiers such as “calculated with concern” to indicate that it may be affected by the suspension of in-person learning in 2019-20.

The following is a look at how Iroquois County schools faired in the 2020-21 school year:

<strong>HIGH SCHOOL DROPOUT RATE:</strong>

Cissna Park High School — 0%

Iroquois West High School 1.3%

Milford High School — 1.7%

Statewide — 2.1%

Central High School — 2.1%

Donovan High School — 2.5%

Watseka Community High School — 5.4%

<strong>FOUR-YEAR GRADUATION RATE:</strong>

Watseka Community High School — 81.4%

Statewide — 86%

Central High School — 87.5%

Donovan High School — 88%

Cissna Park High School — 91.7%

Milford High School — 91.8%

Iroquois West High School — 95.7%

<strong>CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM:</strong>

Cissna Park CUSD 6 — 4.5%

Central CUSD 4 — 9.6%

Crescent-Iroquois CUSD 249 — 10.7%

Iroquois West CUSD 10 — 16.2%

Donovan CUSD 3 — 17.5%

Milford Area Public Schools District 124 — 18.6%

Statewide — 21.2%

Iroquois County CUSD 9 — 23.8%

<strong>STUDENT ATTENDANCE RATE:</strong>

Iroquois County CUSD 9 — 92.4%

Statewide — 92.5%

Milford Area Public Schools District 124 — 94.1%

Donovan CUSD 3 — 95.3%

Central CUSD 4 — 95.8%

Iroquois West CUSD 10 — 95.4%

Crescent-Iroquois CUSD 249 — 95.9%

Cissna Park CUSD 6 — 97.2%

<strong>STUDENT ENROLLMENT (change from 2019-20 year) [number of schools]</strong>

Cissna Park CUSD 6 — 283 (3 more students) [3 schools]

Crescent-Iroquois CUSD 249 — 60 (18 fewer students) [1 school]

Donovan CUSD 3 — 236 (44 fewer students) [3 schools]

Iroquois County CUSD 9 — 886 (46 fewer students) [4 schools]

Milford Area Public Schools District 124 — 468 (68 fewer students) [2 schools]

Iroquois West CUSD 10 — 855 (71 fewer students) [5 schools]

Central CUSD 4 — 917 (85 fewer students) [4 schools]

Statewide Total — 1,887,316 (69,702 fewer students) [852 school districts]