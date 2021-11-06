Harvest 2021: The tale of 2 seasons

HERSCHER — Herscher-area farmer Matt Perrault was faced with the decision in September of which crop — corn or soybeans — should he harvest first?

“Do I chase the soybeans while the weather is good?” he asked himself. “Or do I go after the corn before it starts to fall down?”

Perrault went after the corn. He completed the corn harvest. That’s good.

The soybeans, however, are now another story.

With an estimated 300-350 acres to combine yet this fall, he is hopeful that there is a large enough window within the next several days that he can get his crop under roof.

Looking back only four to five weeks ago, this was something Perrault thought would have never been an issue in the 2021 harvest.

As farmers were speeding through their acreage in nearly record time, Mother Nature threw a curve ball and October — the month in which more Illinois crops are harvested than any other — became a month of inactivity.

Rain was followed by rain, which was followed by more rain, which was followed by yet even more rain.

In all, Kankakee County Farm Bureau Manager Chad Miller noted, there were only three to five days of actual harvest taking place within Kankakee County throughout the 31 days of October.

“Things were moving so quickly,” Mille said. “Farmers were ahead of the five-year harvest average until October came.”

In mid-September, the bulk of Kankakee County farmers were anticipating a harvest wrapped up before Halloween. Now, some are wondering if they will be eating Thanksgiving turkey in the cab of their combine.

Miller estimated that as of mid-week, 20 percent of Kankakee County’s corn harvest and perhaps 30 percent of the soybeans remain in the fields.

Those numbers largely mirror harvest throughout Illinois where 19 percent of corn remains unharvested and 25 percent of soybeans have yet to be combined, Miller said.

While these harvest issues may be the problem for area agriculture professionals, their success means plenty to Kankakee County economy.

According to farm bureau data, 17 percent of all the county’s economic output comes from agriculture. In addition, 72 percent of Kankakee County’s 432,997 acres is dedicated to farming.

One Kankakee-area farmer who managed to get the corn and soybeans out of the fields thus far is Jeff O’Connor. While O’Connor breathed a sigh of relief to have finished the harvest, he noted there is still much work to be done.

He said fertilizers must yet be applied to the soil this fall so spring planting can begin on time. He still has about 120 acres of double-cropped soybeans to harvest, but beans planted after the wheat harvest are always one of the final tasks to be completed.

O’Connor noted there has been one positive note to this foul-weather autumn. He joked about getting some at-home projects completed, such as the installation of a paver patio he began in early September.

He also noted he had an Illinois Soybean Association conference he had planned to attend in Las Vegas for the middle of November, but that conference will go on without him. Too much work yet to be tackled.

“It’s all part of the battle out there in a harvest. There is just very little that can be done when the weather doesn’t cooperate,” he said.

Miller’s chief concern now is the state of the corn stalk. The longer the dead stalk is forced to stand, the more likely it is to lay down and that situation presents an entirely new set of issues.

“It’s been tough. But it is the farmers’ way of life and they wouldn’t trade this life for anything,” he said.

Back in Herscher, Perrault may be willing to barter something for a stretch of seven to 10 days of warmer, dry weather.

He’s hopeful this weekend he’ll be back in his combine finishing those final 300-plus acres of soybeans.

“We were cruising at speeds we hadn’t been going at before early this harvest, but the wheels fell off the train. ... We went into this fall with this warm fuzzy feeling of a great crop and great prices, but there are always challenges.”

