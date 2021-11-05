Waldron Road bridge work begins

Daily Journal staff report

Preliminary work has begun to replace the Waldron Road bridge across Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.

Tree removal and relocating utilities have started, an Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman said.

Kankakee Valley Construction Company is the contractor for the $11.3 million project, which is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

Starting spring 2022, the bridge deck will be replaced one side at a time, allowing for traffic to continue over the bridge. Traffic signals will regulate the flow of traffic.

A shared pedestrian/bicycle path will be added to one side of the two-lane bridge.