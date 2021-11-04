Local filmmaker presents emotional screening in Kankakee

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect that Steve Benoit formerly taught communications at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and now teaches at Kankakee High School.</strong></em>

KANKAKEE — When the end credits rolled Wednesday evening in the main auditorium of the Paramount Theatre, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

The screening of “8beats” concluded with a title screen that read “In loving memory of David and Daniel King.”

Following a round of applause, filmmaker and Bradley native Sam Sorich stepped to the microphone to discuss the project.

“I grew up making films with Dan King, my best friend,” shared an emotional Sorich. “Those were the best moments of my life.”

In October 2019, Sorich and King were capturing footage at Starved Rock when King fatally fell from a cliff. They were shooting the last scenes of their film “Seau de Sang,” the final film in the anthology “8beats,” which screened in its entirety to Wednesday’s audience.

The downtown Kankakee theater was filled with friends and family of Sorich’s, as well as King’s. In addition to Daniel, the film was also dedicated to David King, who Sorich said “gave us our first camera in fifth grade.” The elder King was one of the original owners of King Music in Bradley and passed away a week before shooting began in 2017.

A post-screening Q&A was led by former Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School communication teacher Steve Benoit. Both Sorich and King had been Benoit’s students, and Sorich credits Benoit for being a major collaborator and supporter on the short films he and King made for the Homegrown Film Festival in 2013. Benoit now teaches at Kankakee High School.

“Speaking as someone who has seen you grow, I’m very proud of you,” Benoit told Sorich during the Q & A. “From the days of getting phone calls that you’d broken into my classroom to edit, to now see [this film].”

<strong>Behind ‘8beats’</strong>

“8beats” tells eight different stories from eight different teams of filmmakers from across North America who all came together in an online forum for Catholic filmmakers.

“We agreed movies in the religious space aren’t very good, so we decided to try for ourselves,” said Sorich.

When the process began in 2017, the filmmakers raised $80,000 via Kickstarter, which allotted $10,000 per short film. The films deal with various topics, including drug use, marital tensions and sex trafficking.

These eight films were Volume One of what Sorich hopes to be a continuing series. He said that the goal is to continue every year and include filmmakers from around the world.

The title “8beats” comes from the eight blessings, or “beatitudes,” listed by Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount. They present a counterintuitive approach to leading a meaningful life.

<strong>A Paramount homecoming</strong>

“Screening ‘8beats’ at the Paramount is a homecoming of sorts as both Danny and I had learned to love films and filmmaking in this theater at each other’s side,” shared Sorich, who was reminiscing with friends prior to the screening about having seen iconic films such as “Lord of the Rings” at Paramount.

“It’s challenging to make and distribute a film, but I am thankful for all of the support we got,” he said.

Sorich currently lives in Chicago with his wife, Ellie, and runs Glass Darkly Films, a Chicago-based film production company engaging the Catholic intellectual and artistic tradition through the cinematic arts.

For more information about “8beats” and to view the films on demand, go to <a href="http://www.8beatsmovie.com" target="_blank">8beatsmovie.com</a>.

