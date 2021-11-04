Horror film by Watseka native coming out Friday

A new horror film written and directed by a Watseka-native and based on a local urban legend will be released Friday.

Justin LaReau, a former Kankakee area teacher and coach, <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/watseka-native-directs-horror-film-based-on-area-urban-legend/article_22536ebe-1ad8-11eb-85a0-232d7f112e56.html" target="_blank">started production on “Lantern’s Lane”</a> in July 2020 and was one of few filmmakers at the time to navigate production again after COVID-19 hit.

The film is based on an urban legend of a location when driving from Watseka toward Danville known as Lantern’s Lane, where an old woman from the late 1800s is said to have been murdered when she went out looking for her husband.

The legend goes that you can see the woman’s ghost and the ember from her lantern still roaming the property.

The influence of his hometown is evident in LaReau’s past work as well.

In 2014, two years after moving to Los Angeles to study film, he returned to Watseka and used Iroquois County cornfields as a backdrop for the horror film “The Wicked.”

LaReau earned a master’s degree in teaching from Olivet Nazarene University before studying film, and his past jobs include head coach and athletic director at Donovan High School, teacher and assistant coach/recruiting director at Kankakee Community College, and assistant coach at the University of Alabama.

“Lantern’s Lane” is being distributed through Vertical Entertainment and will be shown in select theaters and available for streaming On Demand starting Friday.

You can rent the film via cable/satellite TV services through Comcast/Xfinity, Directv, Cox, Charter/ Spectrum/ Time Warner, Dish, Verizon, AT&T Uverse, Frontier, or smaller regional providers.

You can rent it digitally through iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, VUDU (Fandango), Google Play, Redbox On Demand, or Microsoft Movies & TV.

The closest select theater viewings will be at Emagine Theaters in Portage, Indiana. It is also being shown in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Tampa, Detroit, Minneapolis, Houston, Dallas and Kansas City.