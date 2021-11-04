Drug charges dismissed against man freed from prison after 20 years

CHARLESTON — Terrence D. Haynes, who was found innocent in 2019 after spending 20 years in prison on a murder conviction, had new drug charges dismissed earlier this month in Coles County.

According to online court records, Haynes, 45, was arrested July 7, 2020, on felony charges of delivery of cocaine and controlled substance trafficking. The Journal has learned that case was dismissed on Oct. 7.

Bart Beals, Haynes’ Chicago-based attorney, said the drug charges were dropped for several issues, including a lack of evidence.

At the time of Haynes’ arrest, his brother, Jemiko J. Bates, 46, was also arrested and charged with delivery of cocaine, controlled substance trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Bates pleaded guilty in August to possession of a controlled substance. He received 24 months probation, and the other charges were dismissed.

Previously, Bates worked as a corrections officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In August 2000, Haynes was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing Cezaire Murrell on May 27, 1999, in Kankakee.

His conviction was reversed by the Illinois Appellate Court. After being tried and convicted again, the appellate court reversed it again. It was set to go to trial a third time in June 2019, instead, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe had the charges dismissed. Haynes was out on bail at the time.

Haynes filed a federal wrongful conviction civil lawsuit in October 2019. A key witness recanted his testimony, which played a large role in the dismissal of the charges.

In a federal wrongful conviction civil lawsuit, Haynes’ attorneys argue his constitutional rights were violated, including the Fourth Amendment (unreasonable search and seizures) and 14th Amendment (due process). The case is set for trial in January 2023.