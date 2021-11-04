AMITA extends vaccination deadline to Jan. 15

KANKAKEE — The deadline for employees to comply with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate has been extended by two months, the healthcare organization announced Wednesday.

In an update to employees, AMITA said the deadline has been pushed back from Nov. 12 to Jan. 15.

The hospital cited the need for additional time to “review and respond” to the submitted exemption requests.

Of St. Mary’s 760-person workforce, 85 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, AMITA spokesman Tim Nelson said Tuesday.

The Nov. 12 deadline was established in late August.

In an update to employees, management noted since announcing a vaccine requirement at AMITA Health, its goal has been to adhere to all state and federal requirements regarding vaccination of healthcare workers.

“As we approach the deadline for compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, we have heard from our associates that additional time is needed to review and respond to the requests submitted for medical and religious exemptions,” the notice stated.

AMITA noted no new exemption submissions will be permitted with the exception of a new medical condition that would make vaccine use potentially harmful.

The organization’s announcement concluded by noting it hopes these two additional months will “resolve and communicate exemption decisions” and time for reflection on receipt of the vaccine will help bring all associates into compliance with the requirement.

The AMITA announcement comes on the heels of Riverside Healthcare’s unpaid suspension of 62 full-time equivalent employees on Monday for failure to comply with the mandate.

Riverside also has 57 employees involved in an injunction seeking to block the hospital from suspending and/or firing workers for failure to receive the vaccination. The injunction is slated to be heard in Kankakee County court on Jan. 11.

Nelson said the timing of St. Mary’s new deadline of Jan. 15 was not set in relation to the Riverside court date.

“This was a system-wide decision taking into account many factors,” he said.

He said the AMITA leadership team has closely monitored the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other regulatory agencies regarding vaccination.

“All decisions are made with a focus on supporting what’s best for our patients, our communities and our associates,” he said. “... We continue to encourage all associates and contractors to receive their vaccination for the good of our patients, their families and one another.”