Resident scares off thief trying to swipe his catalytic converter

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee resident scared off a suspect trying to steal the catalytic converter off his vehicle on Sunday by firing a shot at the ground, according to Kankakee police.

According to a report, an officer was dispatched at 11:47 p.m. to the 700 block of South Wall Street for criminal damage to a vehicle.

The victim told the officer he walked outside his back door and heard the sound of a saw coming from his vehicle. He found a man underneath his vehicle with a Sawzall in his hand trying to cut the catalytic converter off, police said. The resident fired his gun, causing the man to run away, heading west on Calista Street and then south on South Eighth Street.

The suspect was able to cut one side of the exhaust pipe before fleeing the scene. Police found the suspect's jacket by the driver’s side front door.

Detectives continue to investigate and are meeting with the resident about discharging his weapon, according to the report.