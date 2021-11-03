KCC hosts job fair for healthcare positions

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College will host the Health Careers Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the KCC North Extension Center in Bradley.

Employers scheduled to attend are AbleHearts, Alverno Labs, AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital, Asbury of Kankakee Supportive Living & Memory Care, Catholic Charities, Citadel of Bourbonnais, Family Guidance Centers, Inc. Gardant Management Solutions, Garden of Prayer Youth Center, Gilman Healthcare Center, Good Shepherd Manor, Home Helpers, Nexus Indian Oaks Family Healing, OSF Healthcare, Riverside Healthcare, Trinity Services, and the U.S. Army.

The center is located at 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Participants are encouraged to bring their resume and be prepared to meet with businesses that are hiring.

For more information, contact Kim Cross at kcross@kcc.edu or 815-802-8222.